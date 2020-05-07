VIDEO: Jack Swarbrick Provides Updates Regarding Notre Dame Athletics

Notre Dame Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick addressed a number of very important topics in a recent interview with both the Notre Dame and national media.

0:45 - Discusses the name, image, likeness issue and the need for a pause as the specifics are determined. Included a discussion of "guard rails" concerning the topic.

3:40 - Discussed the impact of the "negative disadvantages" that will inevitably occur as states start to open back up, and the circumstances of playing - or not - this season.

6:00 - Provides the latest on the possibility of Notre Dame and Navy still playing their 2020 season opener in Ireland.

7:01 - Prospects of Congress granting anti-trust exemption to the NCAA and its member schools.

8:52 - Importance of the May 15th date in which the school will make decisions about summer school and the possibility of the school starting to re-open. Also, how that impacts athletics and camps.

10:22 - Checklist for game operations should the 2020 season commence. Swarbrick discussed beginning with an emphasis on the student-athletes and continuing to the game day operations. Part of the discussion was whether or not some game day traditions would continue.

13:30 - Discussed the collaboration between the conferences, whether some conferences will open independently and what any scheduling changes would impact not just this season, but records and the postseason among many issues.

15:50 - Notre Dame's partnership with the Big Ten to address mental health for students and student-athletes.

17:10 - Expectations for "new normals" at Notre Dame.

19:02 - Discussed potential liability issues should the school open back up.

20:10 - Contingencies should any employee or student contract COVID-19.

21:27 - Addressed the pay reductions by university leadership, and then followed that up by mentioning that head football coach Brian Kelly was still likely to get an extension.

23:22 - How changes to the season would impact - or not - the contract with NBC.

24:30 - The possible impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on non-revenue sports, including the possibility of cutting sports and budget changes.

25:52 - Considerations for opening the university and whether or not student-athletes would return before students.

27:45 - The likelihood of conferences looking at a "conference only" season and how that would impact Notre Dame's 2020 schedule.

29:23 - The possibility of scheduling changes impacting Notre Dame's relationship with the ACC.

30:45 - Possibility of recruiting becoming more virtual moving forward.

32:19 - Addressed how many season tickets Notre Dame should sell with the possible impact of social distancing.

34:10 - Possibility of building a statue for women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw.

