Notre Dame’s All-American Favorite Isn’t Jeremiyah Love — Here’s Why
The college football world is rightfully drooling over the performance of Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love after his 24-carry, 228-yard output against USC last Saturday, which garnered him AP Player of the Week honors.
Seven games into the season, his Heisman candidacy is heating up, and he is very likely to be in the conversation for First-Team AP All-American at the end of the season. Surprisingly, he would be the first Irish running back to accomplish that feat since Vagas Ferguson in 1979.
But, for several reasons, he may not be the top All-American candidate in the same backfield.
For starters, Love will need to continue this performance over the final five games of the season while a host of other running backs will seemingly be in contention for the same honor.
Michigan's Justice Haynes, Missouri's Ahmad Hardy, Washington's Jonah Coleman, and UTSA's Robert Henry, among others, have been outstanding thus far and should be in contention.
Due to that competition, I believe it is Jadarian Price's ability on offense and special teams that makes him the most likely candidate to be an All-American at season's end.
Price's offensive output, despite not being the go-to guy, has been outstanding. He currently sits at 509 rushing yards and nine offensive touchdowns, production that most other schools would welcome and likely knew he was capable of given the NIL market for him this past offseason.
His ability to change the game on special teams has been the thing that sets him apart from Love.
Currently, Price leads the nation in kickoff return yards per return (42.5), kickoff return touchdowns (2), and is 11th in kickoff return yards.
But it's the combination that really sets him apart.
He sits ninth in the country in all-purpose yards per game (127.6), third in total touchdowns (11) and is the only player in the country with at least 500 rushing yards and 300 return yards.
The way the AP All-American team is structured also benefits Price's versatility.
The All-Purpose position has been given to players with very different profiles over the years.
During the past two seasons, Colorado's Travis Hunter was selected in honor of his offensive and defensive prowess.
Deuce Vaughn was the selection in 2022, even though he was likely placed in the all-purpose category due to Texas' Bijan Robinson and Michigan's Blake Corum occupying the first team spots at running back
The best comparables for Price's position would be players like Clemson's Travis Etienne and Kentucky's Lynn Bowden, who excelled on offense and special teams to the degree they were recognized by the Associated Press.
It's clear from his performance thus far this season, Price is deserving of any accolades that come his way.
He's a member of the best backfield in America, making the Irish a viable national title threat, even with two losses.
Mel Kiper Jr. recently ranked him as the third-best NFL Draft-eligible running back (his teammate Love being one). My draft eye compares him to Nick Chubb.
Following his performance against the Trojans, including his third quarter 100-yard kickoff return touchdown that changed the game, he was named the Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week, given to the most versatile player in the nation.
By the end of the season, that versatility could very well propel him to be the first Notre Dame All-American for the All-Purpose position since Raghib Ismail in 1989.