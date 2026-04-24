Social Media Erupts After Cardinals Select Jeremiyah Love in NFL Draft
It didn't take long for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love to hear his name called at the NFL draft, as the Arizona Cardinals took him third overall Thursday night.
His selection was the highest by a running back since Saquon Barkley went second overall to the New York Giants in 2018, and is the highest by a former Notre Dame player since quarterback Rick Mirer went second overall in 1993.
As you'd expect, the biggest playmaker in the draft drew a lot of reaction when he was taken perhaps a hair earlier than most expected. Below are some of the best social media posts and reactions to the Arizona Cardinals making Jeremiyah Love the third overall pick in the NFL draft.
Jeremiyah Love Shares Love for Notre Dame
Love took a moment right after being drafted to give a thank you to everyone who made his time at Notre Dame so special.
Marcus Freeman Reacts to Jeremiyah Love Pick
Freeman joined several different shows across the draft, showed Love for the newest Arizona Cardinal, and will be at practice at Notre Dame at 6:45 a.m. ET on Friday.
The man is everywhere.
Jeremiyah Love Reacts to Getting Drafted
A ton of guys get to the NFL and right, wrong, or indifferent, don't say much about the university they just came from. Although small, it was a cool moment to see Love shouting out Notre Dame moments after going third overall.
Jeremiyah Love's Longest Runs at Notre Dame
If you've watched half as many Jeremiyah Love highlight videos on YouTube as me, you're able to see every single one of these runs even if there aren't actual players in the above video.
Daniel Jeremiah Reacts to Arizona's Selection of Jeremiyah Love
A lot of analysts seem to say Love is the best player in the draft, but that you can't take a running back in the top three.
With that thinking, wouldn't you say the same about not taking him in the top four?
It's not that the pick doesn't come without risk, but Love is a splash player that is rare as can be.
Jeremiyah Love Tweets Following the Selection
Props to the Cardinals for getting creative following the pick and having the player himself punch in a tweet to the official account. Nothing earthshattering by any means but a cool thing nonetheless.
Warren Sharp Loves the Pick
Sharp goes deep on the analytics that show Love's strengths and what makes him so special as a draft pick, and worthy of a top three pick despite the Cardinals having other needs.
Arizona Cardinals Fans Are Psyched
Arizona had only eight runs of 20 or more yards all of last season. If it can improve its offensive line then one would expect Love to play a huge part in surpassing that number this season.
More Cardinals Fans React to Love Pick
"THEY REALLY DID IT!"
It takes guts to pull the trigger on a running back at No. 3 overall, but Arizona did exactly that as it tries to build a dynamic offense in the desert.
Love Brings Hope to Arizona Fan Base
The Cardinals have had one winning season in the last 10 years and hope is suddenly abound in the desert.
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Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.