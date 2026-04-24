It didn't take long for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love to hear his name called at the NFL draft, as the Arizona Cardinals took him third overall Thursday night.



His selection was the highest by a running back since Saquon Barkley went second overall to the New York Giants in 2018, and is the highest by a former Notre Dame player since quarterback Rick Mirer went second overall in 1993.

As you'd expect, the biggest playmaker in the draft drew a lot of reaction when he was taken perhaps a hair earlier than most expected. Below are some of the best social media posts and reactions to the Arizona Cardinals making Jeremiyah Love the third overall pick in the NFL draft.

Jeremiyah Love Shares Love for Notre Dame

Love took a moment right after being drafted to give a thank you to everyone who made his time at Notre Dame so special.

Marcus Freeman Reacts to Jeremiyah Love Pick

Let’s go @JeremiyahLove!!! Arizona is getting a great one!! pic.twitter.com/ECFtpQeHeC — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) April 24, 2026

Freeman joined several different shows across the draft, showed Love for the newest Arizona Cardinal, and will be at practice at Notre Dame at 6:45 a.m. ET on Friday.



The man is everywhere.

Jeremiyah Love Reacts to Getting Drafted

The Cardinals just drafted a RB in the top 5.



No NFL team had done that since 2018.



Q: "Why will your skillset translate to the NFL?"



Jeremiyah Love: "I feel very honored to represent the running backs... I'm gonna put on for the Cardinals. We're gonna do some special things." pic.twitter.com/LzZOmGzCf1 — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) April 24, 2026

A ton of guys get to the NFL and right, wrong, or indifferent, don't say much about the university they just came from. Although small, it was a cool moment to see Love shouting out Notre Dame moments after going third overall.

Jeremiyah Love's Longest Runs at Notre Dame

If you've watched half as many Jeremiyah Love highlight videos on YouTube as me, you're able to see every single one of these runs even if there aren't actual players in the above video.

Daniel Jeremiah Reacts to Arizona's Selection of Jeremiyah Love

"He is a home run hitter."@MoveTheSticks on Jeremiyah Love's explosiveness heading to AZ 🏜️ #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/c1Pt0ByaNg — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 24, 2026

A lot of analysts seem to say Love is the best player in the draft, but that you can't take a running back in the top three.



With that thinking, wouldn't you say the same about not taking him in the top four?



It's not that the pick doesn't come without risk, but Love is a splash player that is rare as can be.

Jeremiyah Love Tweets Following the Selection

What’s up bird gang, like I said I’m ready to work I blessed to have the opportunity to come to AZ and lastly we bringing the LOVE baby ❤️ - Jeremiyah love — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 24, 2026

Props to the Cardinals for getting creative following the pick and having the player himself punch in a tweet to the official account. Nothing earthshattering by any means but a cool thing nonetheless.

Warren Sharp Loves the Pick

Jeremiyah Love to the Cardinals pic.twitter.com/BPQk3nY8eI — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 24, 2026

Sharp goes deep on the analytics that show Love's strengths and what makes him so special as a draft pick, and worthy of a top three pick despite the Cardinals having other needs.

Arizona Cardinals Fans Are Psyched

Arizona had only eight runs of 20 or more yards all of last season. If it can improve its offensive line then one would expect Love to play a huge part in surpassing that number this season.

More Cardinals Fans React to Love Pick

LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE pic.twitter.com/lDF63yKIXX — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) April 24, 2026

"THEY REALLY DID IT!"



It takes guts to pull the trigger on a running back at No. 3 overall, but Arizona did exactly that as it tries to build a dynamic offense in the desert.

Love Brings Hope to Arizona Fan Base

"From this day forward now, all the people who were done with the Cardinals, who saw no hope in the coming season - I guarantee you they are all back on board."@danbickley reacts to the Cardinals taking Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 pick on Arizona Sports' NFL Draft special… pic.twitter.com/V4i9JQLV70 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 24, 2026

The Cardinals have had one winning season in the last 10 years and hope is suddenly abound in the desert.