Notre Dame will enter the 2026 college football season among the favorites to win the national championship, which would be its first since the 1988 season, and the pressure is on Marcus Freeman more this fall than any in his previous four years at Notre Dame.

However, seemingly anywhere you go nationally to hear about Notre Dame's chances in 2026, you get a quick reminder that Jeremiyah Love is off to the NFL.

Some of the speaking heads out there even did enough research to find out Jadarian Price was a first round pick in the NFL draft as well, which leaves plenty rather concerned about Notre Dame at running back this fall.

I get it.

Love was a generational back for a college. As long as I live, I very possibly won't see the best running back in college football play for Notre Dame again. I understand that, but just because Love and Price are gone, doesn't mean Notre Dame won't be fine at running back.

Comparing Notre Dame's Roster Losses to Miami's

I am only writing this because I stumbled into JD Pickell of On3's commentary Wednesday (see below), where he essentially called Miami more of a sure-thing than Notre Dame in 2026, despite the discussion bringing up a a major loss of talent the Hurricanes suffer.

“I keep hearing how Notre Dame is supposed to be a national title contender, and how great CJ Carr is…they just lost two 1st round picks in that backfield.”



“It does feel like I know a little more about Miami.”@jdpickell & @JakeCrain_ on Miami’s 2026 matchup with Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/lsizsC2lQW — David Cone (@davidadamcone) June 3, 2026

This is anything but the first outlet to bring up Notre Dame losing Love and Price, and that's certainly noteworthy. However, when you factor in what should be an improved quarterback (CJ Carr), who was already very good last season, and a better offensive line along with better wide receivers, the offense isn't a major concern of mine.

I'd also be remised if I didn't bring up how many national championship teams in relatively recent memory had to replace top 10 overall picks at offensive skill positions.

Replacing Megastars on Offense is Hardly New for National Championship Contenders

Is Notre Dame going to win the national championship in 2026?

I don't know. Make me pick a side on that discussion and I'd say no just because that's what the math would strongly favor, but can we stop acting like replacing megastars isn't done seemingly every season by the best programs in college football?

Notre Dame having to replace Jeremiyah Love isn't fun, but it's hardly the end of the world.

Last time Notre Dame won a national championship in 1988, it had to replace the previous season's Heisman Trophy winner in Tim Brown, and we all know how that season turned out.

When Notre Dame lost to Ohio State in the national championship two years ago, that Buckeyes team had to replace third overall pick Marvin Harrison, Jr. at wide receiver - and guess what - it did so with Jeremiah Smith.

Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin in action against Alabama on Oct. 23, 1999, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Vols won 21-7. | Michael Patrick, Michael Patrick/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Peyton Manning was irreplaceable for Tennessee after his eligibility was up following the 1997 season, but Tennessee managed to win a national championship in 1998 behind Tee Martin.

Steve Walsh replaced Heisman Trophy winner Vinny Testeverde for Miami in 1987, and guess what, the Hurricanes won it all.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

As great as Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price were in 2025, Notre Dame struggled mightily on third/fourth and short situations. Who is to say that doesn't improve thanks to an improved offensive line and more weapons in the passing game?

Imagine that improves and the offense scores more points, while the defense that's full of returning starters allows less than 17 points per game (it allowed 17.6 last season).

I get that replacing a star generally means something won't be as good, but if you pay attention to Notre Dame then the fact it should be improved almost everywhere else on the field should do a lot to make up for that.