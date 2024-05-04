Notre Dame Lands Columbia Transfer Defensive Tackle Quentin Autry
Notre Dame has put together an impressive haul of transfers this offseason, and that continues with the Fighting Irish picking up a commitment from Columbia defensive tackle Quentin Autry. The 6-5, 280-pound defensive lineman will be a preferred walk-on at Notre Dame, where he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Autry signed with Columbia out of Notre Dame High School in New Jersey. His first season at Columbia was supposed to be 2020, but that year was canceled because of Covid protocals in the Ivy League. He missed his next season with an injury, so his career with the Lions clearly got off to a slow start.
After getting back to health, Autry worked himself into a rotation role in 2022, earning seven tackles for the Columbia defense. He earned a starting role for Columbia in 2023, and he finished the season with 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and 1 fumble recovery. According to Pro Football Focus, Autry also registered 17 quarterback pressures and made 16 run stops up the middle of the defense. Autry played in nine of Columbia's 10 games this past season.
PFF had Autry as the team's third highest graded defender and the highest graded defensive lineman. He was their second highest graded run defender on the entire defense and was third on the unit in quarterback pressures.
Autry provides a veteran presence and more depth up the middle of the Irish defense, which is pretty loaded for the 2024 season. Notre Dame will lose Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills after the 2024 season, and could also lose at least one more player. Autry having multiple seasons of eligibility gives the Irish some insurance from a depth standpoint as the team continues to develop its more talented younger players.
Working into this rotation could be a challenge, but Autry has experience, which includes a career-high seven tackles last season against Penn. At the very least he provides the Irish with a big, veteran defender that can give the offense a great look during the week on scout team. At best he gives the Irish an experienced bigger bodied player that adds important depth. With Notre Dame now needing to play 16 games in order to win a championship this kind of depth up the middle is crucial.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook