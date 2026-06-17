Notre Dame football added a monster recruit to its 2027 haul on Tuesday when five-star defensive end Abraham Sesay of Pennsylvania announced he was committing to Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish.

Sesay checks in at 6-4, 225 pounds, and is ranked as the 16th overall player this cycle by Rivals and 22nd by 247Sports.

He adds more NFL potential to a Notre Dame defensive line that is bordering on absurd this cycle.

Sesay chose Notre Dame over LSU, Penn State, and Florida State, announcing his decision on Tuesday.

Overall, he's Notre Dame's 18th commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle, which Rivals ranks as the nation's third-best overall, trailing only Texas A&M and Miami.

Below are some of the best comments that are being said of Notre Dame landing another massive prospect from around the internet.

Hayes Fawcett Breaks the Abraham Sesay News

BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE Abraham Sesay has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 235 EDGE chose the Fighting Irish over LSU, Penn State, and Florida State



“Thank you to all of my loved ones. Nothing but the Lord’s will”https://t.co/1nUZGKMrov pic.twitter.com/PUal0V7iLn — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 16, 2026

Abraham Sesay is Locked in to Notre Dame

Five-star EDGE Abraham Sesay is locked in with his Notre Dame commitment 🔒☘️https://t.co/COeWjzWRoY pic.twitter.com/VMN82CiLoi — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) June 17, 2026

Anyone who follows Notre Dame recruiting knows that the Fighting Irish have a rule that a verbal commitment means a player won't take visits to other schools. With Sesay annoucing his commitment publicly, this isn't exactly newsworthy, except for the fact a former Notre Dame commitment recently tested those waters and wound up elsewhere.

Sesay on Notre Dame Decision, In His Own Words

Five-star EDGE Abraham Sesay committed to Notre Dame on Tuesday afternoon 🙌☘️



“Notre Dame will maximize my success on and off the field. Being a part of what they’re building will benefit me and my family. I’m very excited to get to work.”



More: https://t.co/COeWjzWRoY pic.twitter.com/214nHUEyUe — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) June 17, 2026

Landon Tengwall on Abraham Sesay and Notre Dame Recruiting

"Everything you see on this kid's tape, you've got to love, and there is a reason he is a five-star. They're putting together one heck of a class up in South Bend."



Check out the full breakdown above by Tengwall, a former Penn State offensive tackle.

Notre Dame Has Upgraded at Defensive Line in Last Two Recruiting Classes

In the last 2 years Notre Dame has landed:

- 5 star DE Abraham Sesay

- 5 star DT David Folorunsho

- 4 star DE Aidan O’Neil

- 4 star DE Jackson Vaughn

- 5 star DE Rodney Dunham

- 4 star DE Ebenezer Ewatade

- 4 star DT Elijah Golden

- 4 star DT Tiki Hola — Lunch Pail Sports (@LunchPailSports) June 16, 2026

I've said this dozens of times but can't get over it. Notre Dame has done a fine job at defensive line recruiting and development in recent years, but what it's doing these last two cycles is absurd.

In a spot where it has lacked as much as any compared to national championship winning teams, Notre Dame is putting all its chips in the middle of the table and has been walking away with major prizes.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

Notre Dame is knocking on the door of having back-to-back top-five recruiting classes.

It wasn't long ago that there were think-pieces written, wondering if Notre Dame would land a single five-star recruit ever again?

Now, depending on which service you look at, Notre Dame has up to three of them already with a chance at more.

It's different times in South Bend, and with the stacking of classes like we've seen, Notre Dame will be in the national championship conversation annually going forward.