Social Media Reacts as Notre Dame Lands Elite Defender Brayden Parks
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Notre Dame's 2026 recruiting class landed its biggest remaining target on Thursday when defensive tackle Brayden Parks of Chicago (Brother Rice) announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish over finalist Oregon.
Parks is rated as a four-star prospect and top-200 overall player in the class by most major recruiting services. He adds to Notre Dame's absolute haul at defensive line this cycle, as five-star Abraham Sesay (defensive end), four-star David Folorunsho (defensive tackle), four-star Aidan O'Neil (defensive end), four-star Jackson Vaughn (defensive end), and Richie Flanigan and Segun Alexander both add valuable depth.
Those ratings are courtesy of 247Sports
Notre Dame is clearly looking to beef up its defensive line in the coming years and this recruiting class will go a long way in doing that.
Below are some of the best posts to X following the Parks commitment this past Thursday:
Hayes Fawcett Gives the Bat Signal to Notre Dame
Fawcett covers recruiting for RIvals and is always on top of recruiting commitments. He was quick to let out the above post after Parks made his commitment to Notre Dame official.
Parks a Member of Notre Dame Family
Legendary Notre Dame defensive lineman Chris Zorich weighed in on the Parks decision shortly after it was made. Parks is the Godson of Zorich, who was key in Notre Dame winning its last national championship during the 1988 season.
Notre Dame's Monster Defensive Line Haul
While for years we heard about how Notre Dame lacked the talent at quarterback and wide receiver to be able to compete for a national championship, the truth is it hasn't been elite on the defensive front. It's been very good, not great.
This type of class puts Notre Dame in an entirely different tax bracket in terms of what it is capable of setting up in front of the defense - especially when you consider the talent last year's recruiting class brought in.
Family Connection for Brayden Parks to Notre Dame
Not only is Parks the Godson of Zorich, but is also the cousin of former Notre Dame running back Tony Jones, Jr., who led the Fighting Irish in rushing yards during the 2019 season.
Parks on His March Visit to Notre Dame
With what Notre Dame has done in recruiting the defensive line, it's worth posting a picture from Parks with position coach Charlie Partridge. Partridge came to Notre Dame this offseason after spending the last two years with the Indianapolis Colts, and the Pittsburgh Panthers for the seven seasons previous to that.
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Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.