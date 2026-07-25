Notre Dame's 2026 recruiting class landed its biggest remaining target on Thursday when defensive tackle Brayden Parks of Chicago (Brother Rice) announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish over finalist Oregon.

Parks is rated as a four-star prospect and top-200 overall player in the class by most major recruiting services. He adds to Notre Dame's absolute haul at defensive line this cycle, as five-star Abraham Sesay (defensive end), four-star David Folorunsho (defensive tackle), four-star Aidan O'Neil (defensive end), four-star Jackson Vaughn (defensive end), and Richie Flanigan and Segun Alexander both add valuable depth.



Those ratings are courtesy of 247Sports

Notre Dame is clearly looking to beef up its defensive line in the coming years and this recruiting class will go a long way in doing that.



Below are some of the best posts to X following the Parks commitment this past Thursday:

Hayes Fawcett Gives the Bat Signal to Notre Dame

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Brayden Parks has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 305 DL chose the Fighting Irish over Oregon



“Irish Nation I’m home☘️”https://t.co/rQ4qDLU61I pic.twitter.com/AMwbAmEtIm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 23, 2026

Fawcett covers recruiting for RIvals and is always on top of recruiting commitments. He was quick to let out the above post after Parks made his commitment to Notre Dame official.

Parks a Member of Notre Dame Family

Legendary Notre Dame defensive lineman Chris Zorich weighed in on the Parks decision shortly after it was made. Parks is the Godson of Zorich, who was key in Notre Dame winning its last national championship during the 1988 season.

Notre Dame's Monster Defensive Line Haul

Notre Dame DL coach Charlie Partridge and co. are building a MONSTER in South Bend ☘️



5 🌟 DL David Folorunsho

5 🌟 EDGE Abraham Sesay

4 🌟 DL Brayden Parks

4 🌟EDGE Aidan O’Neil

4 🌟 EDGE Jackson Vaughn

4 🌟 DL Segun Alexander



Best 2027 DL haul?https://t.co/DNr74MeIWo https://t.co/ZtbwbWw8eK pic.twitter.com/XGuV1ae0St — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 23, 2026

While for years we heard about how Notre Dame lacked the talent at quarterback and wide receiver to be able to compete for a national championship, the truth is it hasn't been elite on the defensive front. It's been very good, not great.

This type of class puts Notre Dame in an entirely different tax bracket in terms of what it is capable of setting up in front of the defense - especially when you consider the talent last year's recruiting class brought in.

Family Connection for Brayden Parks to Notre Dame

New Notre Dame DL commit Brayden Parks has strong family ties to the Fighting Irish.



He's the godson of Notre Dame legend Chris Zorich and the cousin of former Irish RB Tony Jones Jr. ☘️https://t.co/PzdM7HHlLh pic.twitter.com/Bea94ah9QF — Mike Singer (@MikeTSinger) July 23, 2026

Not only is Parks the Godson of Zorich, but is also the cousin of former Notre Dame running back Tony Jones, Jr., who led the Fighting Irish in rushing yards during the 2019 season.

Parks on His March Visit to Notre Dame

With what Notre Dame has done in recruiting the defensive line, it's worth posting a picture from Parks with position coach Charlie Partridge. Partridge came to Notre Dame this offseason after spending the last two years with the Indianapolis Colts, and the Pittsburgh Panthers for the seven seasons previous to that.