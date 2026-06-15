In the least surprising news of the week (yes, I know it's only Monday afternoon), Notre Dame football lost a commitment from linebacker Amarri Irvin on Monday.

As they say, there were signs, and after Irvin decided to visit both Michigan State and Virginia Tech recently, he announced he was flipping his commitment to James Franklin and the Hokies on Monday.

For Notre Dame, it's not a surprise whatsoever. The Fighting Irish have a rule that if you're a committed player, then you don't take visits to other programs.

Irvin did that not once but twice, and the rest is history.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Amarri Irvin has Flipped his Commitment from Notre Dame to Virginia Tech, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 215 had been committed to the Fighting Irish since November



“ALL GLORY TO GOD, GO HOKIES 🦃”https://t.co/ciNnsso83A pic.twitter.com/E8WOvUyWqo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 15, 2026

For Notre Dame, it's the lastest in quite the line of the Irivin family not being kind to the Fighting Irish football program. More on that below though, first let's look what's next for Notre Dame at linebacker in the 2027 recruiting class.

Notre Dame About to Hit Linebacking Home Run in Recruiting

While losing four-star linebacker Amarri Irvin wasn't expected all that long ago, as he was Notre Dame's only commitment at the position, it certainly doesn't look like it's going to end up hurting.

Despite the recruiting loss, Notre Dame has turned its attention to a couple of higher rated linebacking prospects, and the outlook is very good.

Five-Star Linebacker Kaden Henderson

Bobby Unser used to say of the Indy 500, "The only lap that it matters if you lead is the last one" and that somewhat describes Notre Dame with Henderson.

The five-star linebacker from Tampa has been interested in Notre Dame, but Miami and Texas A&M were long viewed as the favorites. He's rated by the 247Sports composite as the top linebacker in the country.

Rivals’ @ChadSimmons_ has logged an expert prediction for Notre Dame to land 5-star LB Kaden Henderson☘️



Read: https://t.co/oIh1jgELZq pic.twitter.com/gIxl2ucTWj — Rivals (@Rivals) June 15, 2026

Now, as I write this, I'm checking my phone every few seconds to see if his official commitment to Notre Dame has dropped yet as it sounds like its that close.

Four-Star Linebacker Roman Igewbuike

Igewbuike, a Chicago (Mt. Carmel) product, was on campus this past weekend and things seemingly went flowingly.

His step-father was quoted as saying "Plaxico Burress, Jerome Bettis, Larry Fitzgerald. If they feel it's OK to send their kids there, there's something to this."

Although recruiting rankings aren't my be-all-end-all, Igewbuike is viewed as a top 10 player at the position by many.

We'll keep you updated as to what happens with Notre Dame at linebacker, but for let's get back to the Irvin family and Notre Dame.

Irvin Family and Notre Dame's Long History

Amarri Irvin turning away Notre Dame for Virginia Tech is nothing new when it comes to the history of the Irvin family and the university.

Back in the 2023 recruiting cycle, running back Sedrick Irvin, brother of Amarri, originally committed to play football for the Fighting Irish.



However, he'd instead pulling back that commitment. Notre Dame would then land Jeremiyah Love, so it's safe to say things worked out alright for the Fighting Irish.

Going further back, the father of both was once a real pain in the side of the Fighting Irish.

While Nick Saban was coaching at Michigan State, Sedrick Irvin played twice against Notre Dame.

Michigan State won both of those games by scores of 23-7 and 45-23 while Irvin totaled 249 yards and a touchdown while also completing a 24-yard pass in one.

So, yeah. If there is another member of the Irvin family who is said to be interested in Notre Dame down the road, perhaps it'll be best to just stay away from the start.