BREAKING: Notre Dame Lands Four-Star Wide Receiver Kaydon Finley
Notre Dame has just picked up a commitment from 2026 wide receiver Kaydon Finley, a four-star talent out of Aledo, Texas. The talented pass catcher chose the Fighting Irish over Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, Arizona State, and more.
Ranked as the No.110 overall player in the country and the No.14 wide receiver, it is hard to overstate how massive a commitment this is for Notre Dame. Finley is one of the premier players in the country, regardless of position. He just so happens to fill a void that the Fighting Irish staff desperately needed filled if this program looks to elevate and continue to compete for the national championship.
Finley, like many other recent Notre Dame commitments, has NFL bloodlines and brings a competitiveness and understanding of the game from his father, former NFL tight end Jermichael Finley, that is hard to replicate.
Finley's father starred at Texas before his NFL career, making the in-state Longhorns a clear favorite to land Finley's pledge before Notre Dame truly separated itself down the stretch.
The talented playmaker visited Notre Dame on June 13 for an official visit with his family, the ultimate deal maker. It is no secret that the Notre Dame recruiting staff's biggest weapon is getting recruits on campus and allowing them to feel firsthand how special Notre Dame is, and that was exactly the case here in Finley's recruitment.
This win on the trail is massive for Fighting Irish wide receiver coach Mike Brown, who needed to land a star wideout with the pedigree of Finley. Notre Dame is a few key playmaking receivers away from hitting that next level to become a true national championship threat year in and year out, and Finley fits that bill perfectly.
Expect Notre Dame to continue to stay hot on the recruiting trail and continue to add to what is ranked as the nation's No.3 class in America. On top of the addition of Finley, Notre Dame is in pole position to also add two receivers in the following days, with Devin Fitzgerald (July 5) and Brayden Robinson (July 6) ready to make their decisions following Finley's pledge.