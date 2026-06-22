Social Media Erupts as Notre Dame Lands Both Julius and Andre Jones
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Notre Dame football had a massive Monday on the recruiting front, landing a much-needed star wide receiver in the 2027 class, and getting its first position player as a commitment for the 2028 cycle.
Julius Jones, Jr., one of the top wide receivers in the country for 2027, announced his commitment to Notre Dame on the Pat McAfee Show. It was widely speculated that he would pick Notre Dame, as Miami was his only other finalist, and he did so in front of a national television audience.
It was what happened next, as his younger brother Andre Jones, a four-star safety in the 2028 cycle, jumped in and also announced his commitment to Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame.
As you would expect, college football fans and writers alike took to social media to celebrate and discuss the massive day for the future of Notre Dame football.
Julius and Andre Jones - Two for One for Notre Dame
Hayes Fawcett of On3 had a tip that the younger Jones was also going to commit and had the graphics ready to go on Monday afternoon.
The importance of Notre Dame building a pipeline at St. Thomas Aquinas, one of the true powerhouse programs in all of high school football, can't be overstated in significance.
Adding in the fact it's a whole 15 miles from where the University of Miami plays its home games certainly doesn't hurt the matter, either.
Julius Jones, Jr. Shows Off 4.5-Speed
Ever wondered what a 4.5-second 40-yard dash looks like on a football field? Here's Julius Jones, Jr. from last fall.
The importance of landing Jones this cycle for Notre Dame was obvious. It had just one wide receiver commitment previously in the cycle, and Jones brings a big-play ability feels like a safe bet at the next level.
Happy Belated Father's Day, Dad
Remember the scene in Rudy, where Rudy goes to see his dad at work and tell him he's going to Notre Dame?
Now imagine Rudy's brother walking in behind him and telling their father the same thing.
Crazy...awesome.
Notre Dame Football Assistant General Manager Reacts
Understandably excited after Notre Dame landed two four-star talents from a state it hasn't traditionally had the greatest success in.
Florida Dame is a Real Thing
Well, if Florida State is going to ignore recruiting in the state it calls home, who better than Notre Dame to jump in and take advantage?
Also: anyone with a Florida Dame shirt please send it my way.
Zayden Gamble Celebrates Notre Dame's Recruiting Wins
Gamble is rated as the top safety from Florida in the 2027 recruiting cycle and is already a part of Notre Dame's class. Also a St. Thomas Aquinas standout, Gamble took to social media to celebrate Notre Dame's recruiting wins on Monday, that he certainly didn't hurt with.
Remembering Julius Jones, Sr. at Notre Dame
I'm glad Tyler posted this. If you grew up around the same time I did, you're aware of how good Julius Jones was at Notre Dame. Heck, he's still one of just six players in program history to rush for more than 3,000 yards in his career there.
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Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.