What's better than landing a commitment from a four-star legacy recruit early on a Monday afternoon?

Landing two commitments from four-star legacy recruits.

That's what happened for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame on Monday as commitments were landed from not one, but two brothers who grew up with a former Fighting Irish great as their father.

Julius Jones, Jr. Commits to Notre Dame

It was pretty well known that Julius Jones, Jr., a four-star wide receiver from St. Thomas Aquinas was high on Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish led his recruitment for some time, and despite a valliant effort from hometown Miami to win him over, Notre Dame ultimately earned his commitment, which he gave on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday.

The moment Julius Jones Jr. chose Notre Dame over Miami.



Pat McAfee:

"This is the biggest commit we've hosted." pic.twitter.com/nT6Qd2OuDu — CathVSConf☘️ (@CathVSConf) June 22, 2026

Say what you want, Jones was a must-get for Notre Dame this cycle.

Notre Dame had just one wide receiver in its 2027 recruiting class to date, Jackson Coleman of Littleton, Colorado.

Jones is seen as a top-100 overall player in the 2027 cycle and a top 15 to 20 wide receiver.

He becomes Notre Dame's 19th commitment overall in the 2027 class, and fourth player from the state of Florida, giving power to the "Florida Dame" name that has been created in recent weeks.

Andre Jones Commits to Notre Dame

In a move that wasn't known, four-star safety Andre Jones committed to Notre Dame for the 2028 class, moments after his brother announced his declaration.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Andre Jones (2028) has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 185 S chose the Fighting Irish over Indiana and UCLA



He joins his older brother Julius, who committed to Notre Dame moments ago ☘️https://t.co/ks5jbyoRut pic.twitter.com/hrkxAooD7N — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 22, 2026

It's early in the recruiting cycle for the younger Jones, who is in the 2028 class. He currently is rated as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports composite rankings, and ranks as the 315th best overall player in the class.

More important than his star rating is his offer list, which included the likes of Indiana, Oregon, and Texas A&M.

Andre is Notre Dame's second commitment in the 2028 cycle, joining kicker Owen Davies, who committed to the Fighting Irish earlier this month.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

The "Florida Dame" thing is very real.

It's not that Notre Dame hasn't gotten players out of the Sunshine State previously, but it has clearly put a priority on taking talent out of one of the most talent-rich states in the country.

Yes, getting the Jones brothers as legacies is great, but it's also a pair of stars from one of the most dominant high school programs in the country, as St. Thomas Aquinas has won seven-straight state championships.

Add in safety Zayden Gamble, a four-star talent in Notre Dame's 2027 class, and that's three players from a program that has been a historic hotbed for NFL talent. That's the kind of connection and inroads you want to make, and it only makes it that much sweeter that it happens to be in Miami's backyard.

The Jones brothers are the son of Julius Jones, former Notre Dame All-American running back. They're also the nephews of former star NFL running back Thomas Jones, who was a top ten pick and played 12 seasons in the league.

If it wasn't already crystal clear, it's only more so now that if you played in the NFL, you tend to see something you really like for your sons at Notre Dame. Perhaps that can help Notre Dame with another 2028 Florida target, as Xander Edwards, son of Notre Dame great Marc Edwards, was offered over the weekend.

Oh, and I'm not kidding - I don't want, I NEED one of those Florida Dame shirts immediately.