It may have occurred 33 years ago at this point, but it's hard to draw up a more perfect follow-up to Notre Dame's win over No. 1 last week than by having Boston College come to South Bend.



In 1993, No. 2 Notre Dame knocked off No. 1 Florida State 31-24 in the "Game of the Century" before Boston College came to town and ruined dreams of an unbeaten regular season, as

Fast forward to the present day and Notre Dame is coming off a 31-24 victory over a team from Florida that was ranked No. 1 last week.



And Boston College is again coming to town, but this time, things should be significantly different than when the Eagles landed the upset of all upsets.

Boston College Was Actually Good in 1993

The part of the Boston College upset over Notre Dame in 1993 was that the Eagles were actually good.



Led by quarterback Glenn Foley, who spent five years in the NFL, and a rising head coach named Tom Coughlin, Boston College had won seven-straight games entering the contest at No. 1 Notre Dame.



It was a season-opening loss against No. 3 Miami, and a one-point loss at Northwestern from being unbeaten when it headed to South Bend.

#1 Notre Dame vs. Boston College (1993) pic.twitter.com/O9NsIXf9cc — College Football Classics (@ClassicsCFB) October 20, 2026

That November afternoon proved to have perfect conditions for an upset, and Boston College raced out to a 38-17 fourth-quarter lead before Notre Dame came storming back.



David Gordon's 41-yard field goal sailed through the uprights in the north end zone as time expired, and Notre Dame's dreams of an undefeated season were done, and their national championship hopes were smashed.

Notre Dame's Chance to 'Leave No Doubt' in 2026

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When Marcus Freeman calls for Notre Dame to "leave no doubt" like has been the motto in 2026, this game presents an excellent example of how to do it.



Sure, none of the guys playing in this game were alive in 1993, let alone heartbroken by the events of that day like your writer as at the ripe age of seven.

While this Notre Dame team can't jump in Marty McFly's DeLorean and travel back to 1993, it can essentially give the proverbial middle finger to the history books by how it performs Saturday.



I don't expect Notre Dame to come out looking nearly as sharp as it did last Saturday and that's fair.



However, I don't expect things to ultimately be close at the end, either - as long as Notre Dame doesn't give the game away.



Literally.

Boston College's Impressive Takeaway Numbers

No team in the ACC has taken away the ball more than Boston College this season, as it has forced 15 turnovers this year, 12 of which are from interceptions.



The good news for Boston College is that its forcing these turnovers as a whole, but the bad news is when it doesn't, it doesn't win.

In its four wins this year, Boston College has forced at least two turnovers in every game.



In each of its five losses, it has forced one or zero.



The bad news for the Eagles is that CJ Carr throws interceptions roughly every other time a full moon appears, as he's thrown just one in 262 pass attempts to date.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

Everyone and their mother is expecting Notre Dame to come out of the gate slow on Saturday, but this game is a nearly 30-point spread for a reason.



Notre Dame's athletes are far more talented, and both of its lines should be able to control the lines of scrimmage.



Add that up, and even with what I expect to be a somewhat drowsy Notre Dame team overall, things should end tilted heavily in Notre Dame's favor as it looks to leave no doubt along the way, and hit a bad part of history back.