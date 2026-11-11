Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
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The Texas Tech Red Raiders entered the 2026 college football season as the odds-on favorites to win the Big 12, but now they're in danger of not even making it to the Conference Championship Game. With five other 4-2 teams one spot behind them in the standings, they can't afford another loss, especially to Oklahoma State, whom they'll meet this weekend.
The Cowboys have strung together an impressive season and have boasted one of the best offenses in college football. Will it be enough to overcome Texas Tech? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texas Tech +3.5 (-112)
- Oklahoma State -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Texas Tech +140
- Oklahoma State -165
Total
- OVER 72.5 (-112)
- UNDER 72.5 (-105)
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 14
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Texas Tech record: 8-1 (5-1 in Big 12)
- Oklahoma State record: 6-3 (4-2 in Big 12)
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Texas Tech is 7-2 against the spread in the last nine meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Texas Tech is 4-5 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 7-2 in Texas Tech games this season
- Oklahoma State is 7-2 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 7-2 in Oklahoma State games this season
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Key Player to Watch
- Drew Mestemaker, QB - Oklahoma State
Drew Mestemaker is still in the mix to win the Heisman Trophy, coming into Week 11 fifth on the odds list to win the award at +1500. He has been phenomenal this season, completing 66.7% of his passes for 2,962 yards, 29 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has also added 177 rushing yards with three touchdowns. He's a huge reason why Oklahoma State finds itself in the mix in the Big 12 this season.
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Best Bet
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the OVER. I think we're going to see a massive amount of points on Saturday, so even with the total in the 70s, I'm going to bet on it cruising past that number.
Both teams have slung the rock well in 2026, ranking 37th and 12th in EPA per pass. What's even more important is that it's going to match up well with the weaknesses of both defenses. The two teams rank 109th and 67th in opponent EPA per pass.
Both quarterbacks are going to put on a show on Saturday. Let's bet the OVER.
Pick: OVER 72.5 (-112) via BetMGM
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets