Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The Texas Tech Red Raiders entered the 2026 college football season as the odds-on favorites to win the Big 12, but now they're in danger of not even making it to the Conference Championship Game. With five other 4-2 teams one spot behind them in the standings, they can't afford another loss, especially to Oklahoma State, whom they'll meet this weekend.

The Cowboys have strung together an impressive season and have boasted one of the best offenses in college football. Will it be enough to overcome Texas Tech? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Texas Tech +3.5 (-112)

Oklahoma State -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Texas Tech +140

Oklahoma State -165

Total

OVER 72.5 (-112)

UNDER 72.5 (-105)

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 14

Time: 9:30 PM ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Texas Tech record: 8-1 (5-1 in Big 12)

Oklahoma State record: 6-3 (4-2 in Big 12)

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 7-2 against the spread in the last nine meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Texas Tech is 4-5 against the spread this season

The OVER is 7-2 in Texas Tech games this season

Oklahoma State is 7-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 7-2 in Oklahoma State games this season

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Key Player to Watch

Drew Mestemaker, QB - Oklahoma State

Drew Mestemaker is still in the mix to win the Heisman Trophy, coming into Week 11 fifth on the odds list to win the award at +1500. He has been phenomenal this season, completing 66.7% of his passes for 2,962 yards, 29 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has also added 177 rushing yards with three touchdowns. He's a huge reason why Oklahoma State finds itself in the mix in the Big 12 this season.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the OVER. I think we're going to see a massive amount of points on Saturday, so even with the total in the 70s, I'm going to bet on it cruising past that number.

Both teams have slung the rock well in 2026, ranking 37th and 12th in EPA per pass. What's even more important is that it's going to match up well with the weaknesses of both defenses. The two teams rank 109th and 67th in opponent EPA per pass.

Both quarterbacks are going to put on a show on Saturday. Let's bet the OVER.

Pick: OVER 72.5 (-112) via BetMGM

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim an exclusive $50 bonus and up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1550, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.