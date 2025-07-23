Unfiltered: Paul Finebaum Goes Off on Lincoln Riley and USC
Notre Dame football fans as a whole don't usually think too highly of ESPN college football personality Paul Finebaum. Still, they generally feel less of USC head coach Lincoln Riley.
Combine the two, though, and Notre Dame and college football fans alike will certainly want to hear what Finebaum had to say about the Trojans head coach on Tuesday.
Finebaum was appearing on KREF in Norman, Oklahoma. Although the host didn't bring up Lincoln Riley during the interview, before he hung up the phone, Finebaum couldn't stop himself from unloading on the former Sooners head coach. Take a listen to what he said below.
Paul Finebaum Doesn't Hold Back
As you heard, Finebaum went as far as to call Riley's coaching a fraud, and then claims, "there is something wrong with this guy".
You have to remember that Finebaum is doing an appearance on an Oklahoma radio station, so ripping Lincoln Riley there goes over at least as well as ripping Brian Kelly does in South Bend. Just in terms of a short rant, Finebaum nails it by claiming Oklahoma is better off without him, even with the struggles the Sooners have recently had, going just 23-17 since his departure.
Riley has done better overall at USC, leading the Trojans to a 26-14 record over his three seasons in charge, but just a 15-11 mark over the last two. USC was once a program that prided itself on competing for playing impressive non-conference schedules and for national championships, but now it's running from rivalries and seemingly wants to hang banners for losing games by only one possession.
I'm not one who always agrees with Finebaum's takes, but this one was entertaining.