Unfiltered: Paul Finebaum Goes Off on Lincoln Riley and USC

Paul Finebaum took a minute to unload on Lincoln Riley during a recent radio interview

Nick Shepkowski

Paul Finebaum, radio and ESPN television personality, gets ready to speak on television near activities outside the Superdome, before of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Monday, January 13, 2020
Paul Finebaum, radio and ESPN television personality, gets ready to speak on television near activities outside the Superdome, before of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Monday, January 13, 2020 / Ken Ruinard / staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Notre Dame football fans as a whole don't usually think too highly of ESPN college football personality Paul Finebaum. Still, they generally feel less of USC head coach Lincoln Riley.

Combine the two, though, and Notre Dame and college football fans alike will certainly want to hear what Finebaum had to say about the Trojans head coach on Tuesday.

Finebaum was appearing on KREF in Norman, Oklahoma. Although the host didn't bring up Lincoln Riley during the interview, before he hung up the phone, Finebaum couldn't stop himself from unloading on the former Sooners head coach. Take a listen to what he said below.

Paul Finebaum Doesn't Hold Back

As you heard, Finebaum went as far as to call Riley's coaching a fraud, and then claims, "there is something wrong with this guy".

You have to remember that Finebaum is doing an appearance on an Oklahoma radio station, so ripping Lincoln Riley there goes over at least as well as ripping Brian Kelly does in South Bend. Just in terms of a short rant, Finebaum nails it by claiming Oklahoma is better off without him, even with the struggles the Sooners have recently had, going just 23-17 since his departure.

Lincoln Riley after losing to Notre Dame in 202
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leaves the field after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley has done better overall at USC, leading the Trojans to a 26-14 record over his three seasons in charge, but just a 15-11 mark over the last two. USC was once a program that prided itself on competing for playing impressive non-conference schedules and for national championships, but now it's running from rivalries and seemingly wants to hang banners for losing games by only one possession.

I'm not one who always agrees with Finebaum's takes, but this one was entertaining.

Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

