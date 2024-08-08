Notre Dame's Excellent Depth at Linebacker: A Great Problem to Have
Notre Dame has an emerging problem on its hands regarding the 2024 linebacking corps.
A problem it would like to have at many other positions
It has too many good players.
How can the Irish staff manage the personnel in this position group in a way that maximizes the group's play on the field as a complete unit, and also keeps all of the individual players engaged and feeling like valuable members of the team?
Notre Dame's Robust Rover Talent
How will Al Golden and his defensive staff choose to deploy these players to keep them fresh and maximize their output in the snaps they do play? What packages and situations suit each best?
Jalen Sneed and Jaiden Ausberry are two of the most athletic players on Notre Dame's roster regardless of position or side of the ball. Both of these players can do damage with the athleticism and burst to be all over the field. The Irish are already set, and it also feels like 2024 will be Jaylen Sneed's year to break out.
The Weakside Has a Strong Veteran Presence
Jack Kiser is the default leader of the entire linebacker room. He's a grizzled veteran who's put in a handful of strong serviceable years for Notre Dame football. Even though he may not have the raw athleticism and quick twitch as some of the other players in the LB corps, he has experience and that will be leaned upon.
I suspect that Kiser will rarely come off the field, especially early in the year. He will be the leader ensuring the less experienced players are lining up correctly and are manning all of their responsibilities the right way. Kiser will serve almost as a coach on the field.
Middle Backer With Frontline Promise
Drayk Bowen is going to be a rock-solid factor on the inside. He's a hard-nosed, tough, local-to-Indiana player who fits the bill as an Irish linebacker preparing to have a breakout year. It would seem to be his time to shine and collect most of the reps available in this spot.
But waiting behind Drayk is one of the gems of the 2024 recruiting class, uber-athlete Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa, an early enrollee who is physically and mentally mature beyond his years. He can hold his own and contribute now. How will this situation be navigated to get the most out of both players?
Drayk Bowen Is Learning To Take Control Of The Notre Dame Defense
Delicate Dance For Coaches In No Sit-Out Transfer Era
Gone are the days of players waiting their turn for multiple years on the depth chart for their time to shine. These days, if a player does not feel they are getting the snaps they deserve, they simply leave and go play somewhere else.
I'm not saying any players I have mentioned would do this or have indicated they aren't happy with their current role on the team; I'm just saying it's harder than ever for coaches to be able to walk the line of fielding the best team possible on the filed while keeping all the personalities involved content along the way.
Having this amount of talent in the linebacking room is a blessing, but must be managed with care and consideration or it can quickly turn into a problem.
