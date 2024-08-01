Notre Dame Linebacker Named to 2024 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
Senior Jack Kiser is a terrific linebacker headed toward his best season in South Bend. He's a terrific young man as well, which has been recognized by the Wuerffel Foundation.
For the second time in his career, Kiser has earned a spot on the prestigious Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. For the past two decades, the Wuerffel Trophy has honored players for their commitment to leadership and service within their communities. The award is named after Heisman-winning Florida QB Danny Wuerffel, who parlayed his football success into a lifetime of humanitarian service.
Kiser was first recognized by the Wuerffel Foundation in 2022 for his leadership, on and off the field, and his selfless acts in the community. During the offseason, he has organized teammates to visit local charities and has long been the face of the Fighting Irish Fight for Life, which matches pediatric patients with Fighting Irish athletic teams. Kiser also worked with local low-income families this past spring to complete tax returns before Tax Day.
Kiser is also involved with the ND chapter of Uplifting Athletes, supporting the local rare disease community and their families, while routinely visiting patients at the Ronald McDonald House with head coach Marcus Freeman. Kiser excels in the classroom as well. He was selected to the 2024 National Football Foundation Honor Society, and in 2023 was awarded the Dean’s Graduate Business Award and the Tom Frecka Academic Achievement Award, recognizing the top GPA in the Master’s of Science in Accountancy program at Notre Dame.
Kiser is continuing a rich tradition Notre Dame has with the Wuerffel Trophy. A Fighting Irish linebacker has been on the Watch List in each of the last three years, including JD Bertrand in 2023. And LB Drue Tranquill won the award in 2018. Tranquill, who now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, was honored for his dedication to serving others, partcularly young people.