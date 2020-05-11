Rivals: Notre Dame Commit Lorenzo Styles A Five-Star Candidate .... On Defense

Notre Dame commit Lorenzo Styles is one of the nation's top wide receivers, but an analyst from Rivals believes the standout athlete could be a five-star on defense.

Rivals Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt began his analysis by praising Styles' skillset as a wide receiver, but noted that if Styles is going to earn a fifth-star as as recruit it would be on defense.

"What I have seen from the Notre Dame commit at cornerback, though, suggests his highest upside is on defense. His size and skill set are more unique at cornerback than at wide receiver."



Helmholdt did note he thinks Styles can be a standout on either side of the ball, but it's clear he prefers the Pickerington (Ohio) Central standout on defense.

My analysis:

Helmholdt isn't alone in thinking Styles would be a better cornerback than offensive player. While I prefer Styles on offense, especially at Notre Dame, I do believe he would grade out as a Top 100 player on both sides of the ball.

What I don't agree with is the notion his size and skillset is more unique at cornerback, and that defense is where he has his greatest upside.

Football is an evolving sport, and after the "big receiver" became the coveted asset in recent years, which sent teams looking for more length at cornerback (a trend that is still quite real), the more "normal" sized wideouts are still extremely coveted, assuming they have a dynamic skillset.

Take the 2020 NFL Draft for example.

There were six wideouts taken in the first round, and they measured between 5-10 5/8 (Jalen Reagor) and 6-2 (CeeDee Lamb). There were three under 6-0 (Reagor, Henry Ruggs III, Brandon Aiyuk) and two were 6-1.

Styles is listed between 6-0 and 6-1 by the three recruiting services.

Alabama dominated in 2019 with a receiving corps whose four key players were 6-1, 6-1, 5-11 and 5-10. They dominated with speed, precision route running, dynamic after the catch skills and top-notch ball skills. Styles thrives in each area, or has the tools to excel in each with continued development, but the tools are there.

I have no issue with Helmholdt stating Styles might be better on defense, but I can't go as far as he does by saying his position should hold back his ability to reach five-star status. Styles is not a five-star on my board, but a big senior season could easily vault him into that area .... as a wide receiver.

NOTE: Talking to sources, I do not believe Notre Dame currently has any plans to move Styles to cornerback and the staff views him as an offensive player.

