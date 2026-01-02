Notre Dame Loses Defensive Lineman to the Transfer Portal

Notre Dame has already lost its fair share of stars to the NFL Draft -- Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Malachi Fields, etc. - and on Tuesday, the Irish lost an experienced defensive lineman in Joshua Burnham to the transfer portal. Burnham has one more year of eligibility remaining and will likely start as a senior wherever he ends up.

News: Defensive end Joshua Burnham is entering the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday.



The valued piece of Notre Dame’s defensive line leaves South Bend with one year of eligibility remaining.



Details: https://t.co/e1y3LQKFyA pic.twitter.com/efmh57Jre8 — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) December 30, 2025

Burnham isn't the first ND player to enter the portal, and he probably won't be the last, but losing someone like Burnham, who started at least one game in each of his three seasons, is a pretty big deal.

Joshua Burnham's Background

Burnham played in all 12 games for the Irish this year and started four of them. His stats don't necessarily jump off the sheet -- 16 tackles, three sacks, and four tackles for loss -- but don't let that fool you, Burnham was a key member of the ND defensive line.



Burnham was a versatile interior defensive lineman who played multiple roles for Notre Dame during his three years. His biggest season was two years ago when ND reached the National Title Game. Burnham started 10 games and played in 14, finishing with a career-high 30 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.

I have to agree with @tbhorka Joshua Burnham entering the Transfer Portal hits different.



He was a part of our run last year.



These clips tell the story better than I can. pic.twitter.com/8cwVEYdxyH — CathVSConf☘️ (@CathVSConf) December 30, 2025

What impact does Burnham's transfer leave on the program?

A big one. Burnham was likely going to start as a senior, and even if he didn't, was likely going to be the first ND defensive lineman off the bench. Not to mention, a guy who had a ton of playing experience, too. That's not replaceable.



Burnham could play both inside and outside, and regardless of where he ends up, is potentially in store for a big 2026 campaign. Burnham is stout against the run and as durable as they come. And that speaks volumes for a position as physical as a defensive lineman.

How will Notre Dame replace Burnham's production?

Most likely by committee, but fortunately, ND has depth on its defensive line. Nose tackle Jason Onye started nine games last year and is expected to return to South Bend for his fifth and final season, and defensive end Boubacar Traore was one of the biggest surprises in all of college football.



After tearing his ACL last year, Traore dominated in his return and was even named a semifinalist for the College Football Comeback Player of the Year Award. The redshirt sophomore led the Irish with 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hurries.