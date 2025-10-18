Notre Dame Fans Celebrate Vanderbilt Beating LSU, Brian Kelly
Where have Notre Dame fans seen this before?
Saturday saw LSU and head coach Brian Kelly hit the road for a ranked matchup at Vanderbilt, and it was Kelly's Tigers that came up short, falling 31-24.
The loss drops LSU to 5-2 overall on the season, and with games against No. 4 Texas A&M and No. 6 Alabama to come shortly, makes a trip to the College Football Playoff seem incredibly unlikely.
Despite Notre Dame and LSU having not played a regular season game since 1998, the Cold War between programs wages on. It'll be that way for as long as Brian Kelly stays employed there, thanks to the way Kelly left Notre Dame following the 2021 regular season.
As you'd expect, many Notre Dame faithful took to social media following Vanderbilt's victory over Kelly and LSU on Saturday. Below are some of the best posts celebrating the latest LSU loss.
Not Much Love-Loss from Notre Dame Fans
Clark Lea Gets Best of Brian Kelly
Clark Lea left Notre Dame as defensive coordinator following the 2020 season to take over the head coach position at his alma mater, Vanderbilt. It's a nearly impossible job but Lea has found on-the-field success the last two seasons, with another huge win coming Saturday over LSU. In terms of building a program up, there is no question which has done more at his current employer between Lea and Kelly.
A Look Into Brian Kelly's Future?
Herb isn't wrong, but I do believe it's spelled F-A-M-U-H-L-E-E in the case of Brian Kelly.
"Pleased" is an Understatement
Incredible Stat Regarding Kelly and LSU in 2025
How many times during his Notre Dame tenure did we all say something to the effect of "they don't look ready to go" regarding the Fighting Irish? That's been the case for LSU on offense all year. Kelly and LSU came into the year talking as if it'd be a national championship contender but instead appear headed to the Citrus Bowl or something of the sort.
Life's Guarantees...
And LSU has both Alabama and Texas A&M up next, and have to close the year at Oklahoma. This could realistically be a five-loss team despite speaking in the preseason as if it was certain to head to the College Football Playoff and stood a solid chance of winning a national championship.
Can You Imagine?
You thought Notre Dame fans couldn't stand Penn State or Brian Kelly already. Just imagine if you combined those forces together. Whew boy!