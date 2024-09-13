Notre Dame Releases Marcus Freeman Under Armour Gear During Tough Week
Notre Dame and Under Armour finally release Freeman's "Coaches Collection"
Ever since Marcus Freeman has been at Notre Dame, fans have been clamoring on social media begging for the Irish's clothier, Under Armour to make Freeman's fits available to the public. Even if it were astronomically priced, many of the designs look so sharp Under Armour would sell vast amounts of all of this merchandise quickly without a doubt.
Fans waited. And waited some more. And saw dozens of awesome shirts, hoodies, and 1/4 zips look fantastic on Freeman's chiseled frame, but were nowhere to be found in the bookstore or online for purchase. That is until now, as Under Armour announced the release of the "Coach's Collection" today.
Could the timing be any worse than this for Notre Dame and Under Armour?
After years of fans begging to be able to purchase the exact Under Armour Notre Dame styles Marcus Freeman wears, they finally have gotten their wish.
There's just one problem. Whether you feel it's justified or not, the reality is the amount of people that want to "dress like Marcus Freeman" is at an all-time low presently due to the Northern Illinois debacle in a "must prove it" season.
When things go wrong for Notre Dame, they go very wrong for Notre Dame. Had this release been a week ago, the energy for it would've been off the charts. Irish fans were flying high and Freeman was being praised for notching a signature win.
Fast forward just 1 week and many in the fan base are questioning if he is the right man for the job. Such is life as Notre Dame's head coach, what a difference a week makes indeed.
