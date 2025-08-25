Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs. Miami: What Will Decide Sunday’s Winner

Notre Dame and Miami will battle Sunday with playoff implications on the line for both teams

Nick Shepkowski

Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown.
Jul 22, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami is big enough on its own, but when you factor in its the season opener for both teams and it's the first game between the two since 2017, just a little more juice gets added.

Just how will Sunday night's contest go? Will Miami finally get its first big win since that 2017 destruction of Notre Dame, or will the Fighting Irish build off its best season in decades, and set the tone for 2025 in the opener?

Notre Dame vs. Miami: Tale of Two Different Quarterbacks

CJ Carr throws a pass at Notre Dame practice in 202
Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr throws the ball during a football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So much has been made about the quarterbacks entering Sunday night's game, and more will come as hype for the showdown will only grow.

CJ Carr will be making his first career start for Notre Dame. He comes with a load of hype, but with a practically empty collegiate resume.

Carson Beck was one of the biggest transfers in college football this offseason, moving from Georiga to Miami. His experience is undeniable and is something Miami paid a lot of money for.

However, when was the last time two opposing quarterbacks were actually on the field at the same time?

That's not to say quarterbacks aren't important Sunday night because they clearly are, but there is a lot more to the story than those two.

Notre Dame vs. Miami: Notre Dame Must Pressure Beck

When you go across the board of matchups in this game, there are a lot of things you feel good about if you're Notre Dame. The one you likely feel the worst about is Notre Dame's ability to throw on a Miami secondary that has been rebuilt via the portal.

I keep going back to whether or not Notre Dame can create pressure regularly on Beck. I trust Notre Dame's run defense to be good enough, and I trust the Irish offensive line to handle a talented defensive front of Miami.

But can Notre Dame's defensive front make life hard on Beck for most of the night?

Notre Dame and Georgia battle in the 2025 Sugar Bow
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs with the ball during the second half as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Donovan Hinish (41) goes for a tackle at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The venerable Jamie Uyeyama had a piece on Irish Sports Daily on Monday, that echoed that sentiment. He noted that in a narrow escape at Kentucky last year, Beck was pressured on over 33% of dropbacks, while Georgia only managed 13 points. He was pressured over 35% of the time in Georgia's loss to Ole Miss last season.

Obviously, the more pressure there is, the more incomplete or intercepted passes the defense creates.

Can Notre Dame speed up Beck's clock and make life that much more difficult Sunday night? If so, that'll go as far as telling the story of the contest as any other single factor.

And if Notre Dame can do it enough, the final score may look similar to that 2017 contest, but with the team wearing white running away with a win.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football