Notre Dame Stunned by Miami in Final Moments: What We Just Saw
Notre Dame's season got off to a disappointing start Sunday night in Miami as the Fighting Irish fell 27-24 to the Hurricanes.
Notre Dame's offense started slow, and it's defense was pushed around for a good amount of the contest, but by itching and clawing, it faught its way back to tie the game at 24 with just 3:21 left in the game.
However, Miami was able to move the ball into field goal range and hit from 47 yards out with just over a minute left to take the lead, and keep Notre Dame from a last second field goal that would force overtime.
What Was Notre Dame's Offensive Game Plan?
I will have to go back and count the number of screen passes, but the total number of them was absurd. It's one thing to run a few to get CJ Carr comfortable in his first start, but it's entirely another to force them deep into the game. If you're that worried about the pass rush, why not an end around or something different to try and slow it?
Defensive Line Needs Work...And A Lot of It
Notre Dame's defense adjusted and improved as the night went on, but for a stretch, the defensive line was on roller skates. Specifically, up the middle as early runs in the middle were only slowed by edge rushers crashing the backfield. The Irish have two weeks to rest up and get right for Texas A&M, who will certainly try to use its massive offensive line to do the same.
Furthermore, how many times did Notre Dame create pressure without having to bring heat? That needs to improve in order to let the rest of the defense cover other parts of the field.
Lack of a Running Game for Notre Dame
I'm not thrilled with Notre Dame's game plan, getting Jeremiyah Love only 14 touches in the season opener, and 10 rushes at that. You have to however, note that Notre Dame's offensive line was severly outplayed.
Outside of the first scoring drive, Notre Dame was unable to run the ball with any consistency, something Irish fans aren't used to seeing. Then again, it's hard to establish a running game when you don't attempt to.
CJ Carr Is Going To Be Special
Once the training wheels came off CJ Carr, the potential showed. No moment appeared too big for him, rallying the Irish from 14 down to tie things late. I'm very curious how the game plan looks when an elite defensive line isn't coming after him with their hair on fire like Miami's was.
It wasn't the storybook ending you hoped for in Carr's first start, but all things considered, you can see why Marcus Freeman's gut trusts him as much as he does.
Notre Dame Is Still Really Good
In the new College Football Playoff era, Notre Dame is still very much alive in the chase. Things need to be cleaned up before Texas A&M invades South Bend in two weeks, but Sunday night showed this will again be a team that battles and will have more talent than the vast majority of teams on its schedule.
That said, a lot of slop on Sunday means an 0-1 start and little to no wiggle room over the next 11 games.