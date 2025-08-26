Notre Dame vs. Miami: 5 Takeaways from Marcus Freeman’s Presser
The countdown to Notre Dame's season-opening game at Miami is in its final days as we're just five days from kickoff.
On Tuesday, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman met the media in South Bend ahead of the showdown. In case you missed what the fourth-year Notre Dame head coach had to say, here's the five most important things from his first of 12 weekly press conferences this regular season.
5. Freeman Gives Notre Dame Sophomore Bryce Young Praise
Freeman had significant praise for many players during Tuesday's media availability, but one he had quite a bit for was sophomore defensive end Bryce Young. The Notre Dame legacy had a solid freshman year, but Freeman sees what we all see: a bigger year in 2025.
"He's getting better," Freeman said, "and he was already really good when he came to us as a freshman."
4. Marcus Freeman's Praise of Miami QB Carson Beck
Notre Dame faces one of the biggest named quarterbacks in college football in Week 1, as Georgia transfer Carson Beck is set to make his Miami debut. Of the quarterbacks he's scouted as opponents, Freeman gave Beck an ultimate compliment: "He's as good as I've seen scouting an opponent."
3. Marcus Freeman on Notre Dame's Defensive Tackle Improvement
If you've followed Notre Dame this off-season, then the need for growth on the interior defensive line has crossed your mind. Freeman was very complimentary to veteran Jason Onye, who he says is "Playing as well as any defensive tackle I've had in my time (four completed seasons) at Notre Dame".
Notre Dame's defense looks elite at many places, but entering 2025, the defensive tackle position remains a question. If Freeman is right about Onye and defensive tackle in general this year, look out for Notre Dame's defense, as the head coach went as far to say the group has given him more conviction than any other position group on the roster.
2. Marcus Freeman on the Quarterback Competition
Tuesday was Freeman's first media availability following the announcement that CJ Carr won the quarterback competition, and he was asked multiple questions about that. He stated that the competition was incredibly close, as the stats throughout practice were very tight between Carr and Minchey.
Freeman admitted that part of what went into ultimately choosing Carr as the starter had to do with his "gut feeling. He also added that perhaps nobody on Notre Dame's roster earned more respect of their teammates this off-season than Minchey, who he sees as an extremely talented QB-2 option.
1. Marcus Freeman States that Jordan Botelho is Back
Notre Dame's defense got an added boost when Freeman declared that veteran defensive end Jordan Botelho is a go for Miami. Botelho adds to Notre Dame's pass rush, as depth in a hot environment like Miami is even more important. Botelho is coming off a pectoral injury this offseason and has 11.5 career sacks.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
The Botelho news is great to hear, but what gets me the most excited is Freeman's praise of the defensive tackle position. One look around this defense shows loads of talent all over, but defensive tackle is a concern until proven otherwise. If Onye, Hinish, and the rest of the group can take over games on their own, then you're looking at one of the very best defenses in the country in all likelihood.