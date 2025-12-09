Panthers vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Carolina Panthers return from their bye to visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.
The Panthers went into the bye on a high note after a 31-28 win over the Rams, and they’re road favorites here in Week 15. Meanwhile, the Saints came away with a 24-20 win in Tampa Bay for their second victory in the last four contests.
This will be the second meeting between these teams this season after the Saints won 17-7 in Carolina back on November 9.
Which team will come out on top this time?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 15.
Panthers vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Panthers -2.5 (-110)
- Saints +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Panthers: -140
- Saints: +120
Total
- 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Panthers vs. Saints How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 14
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdonme
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Panthers record: 7-6
- Saints record: 3-10
Panthers vs. Saints Betting Trends
- The Panthers are 8-5 against the spread this season.
- The Saints are 5-8 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 7-6 in the Panthers' games this season.
- The UNDER is 9-4 in the Saints' games this season.
- The Panthers are 4-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Saints are 1-5 against the spread at home this season.
Panthers vs. Saints Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Christian Rozeboom – questionable
- Cade Mays – questionable
- Claudin Cherelus – questionable
- Robert Hunt – out
- Jaycee Horn – questionable
Saints Injury Report
- Justin Reid – questionable
- Alvin Kamara – questionable
- Taliese Fuaga – questionable
- Asim Richards – questionable
Panthers vs. Saints Key Player to Watch
Bryce Young, Quarterback, Carolina Panthers
The Saints silenced Bryce Young back in the first meeting, holding the quarterback to 124 yards and an interception on 17 of 25 passing.
Since then, though, Young has seven touchdowns and two interceptions in his last three games, including a three-touchdown performance with no turnovers against the Rams.
Young has had a week off to prepare for this Saints matchup and must be feeling good after his last showing. He’ll be one to key in on this week in New Orleans.
Panthers vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
The Panthers have been a feisty team this season, and I can’t pick against them off the bye. They’ve shown that they can keep up with the best of them, so unless the Saints drag them down to their level, Carolina has to be the side here.
Carolina is 3-4 on the road while New Orleans is just 1-5 at home. There is also the motivation factor here as the Panthers push for a playoff spot while the Saints should be focusing on their draft position.
Pick: Panthers -2.5 (-110)
