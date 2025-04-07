Notre Dame Running Back Target Calls Irish Slight Favorite Over Rival Program
Notre Dame and Michigan may not meet on the football field currently but the Fighting Irish and Wolverines still share plenty of battles in the recruiting world. That's the case again this cycle as one of the nation's top 2026 running backs, Javian Osborne, is down to only those two schools.
Osborne hasn't decided which school he'll go to yet but didn't shy away from being honest about who was in the lead when recently asked by On3.
"Just by a little, just by a little, yes sir" Osborne said when asked about Notre Dame being in the lead for him by On3 national host and producer Josh Newberg.
Osborne ranks as one of the nation's top 100 players in the 2026 cycle. The 5-10, 195-pound running back from Forney, Texas has over 40 scholarship offers from powerhouses like Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, and several others, but is down to just the two midwest bluebloods of Notre Dame and Michigan.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take
We're all in a circle of trust here, right? Listening to the interview above I can't help but get Lorenzo Booker vibes from over 20 years ago. Sure, Notre Dame is very slightly in the lead for him right now. With visits to both remaining, what good does that do?
Notre Dame hosts its spring game that he said he'll be at this weekend, and Michigan hosts its the following. I would be lying if I said I feel good about what he says about Notre Dame here. I hope I'm wrong but it has all the feels of pre-made a "Michigan pulled a rabbit out of its hat to steal a commitment late" type story.
Now let's fast-forward to when Osborne actually announces a commitment so I can hopefully have to eat some crow.