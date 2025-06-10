Will Notre Dame Win the Battle for Important Defensive Lineman Over Michigan?
One of the biggest Notre Dame recruiting targets, both literally and figuratively in the 2026 recruiting class, is set to make his college commitment on Tuesday night. The good news for Notre Dame is that it has a seat at the table but the bad is that Michigan and Kansas are both very much in the running.
Alister Vallejo of Liberty Hill, Texas is rated as a three-star prospect but a very important target for all three programs. The 6-3, 310-pound interior defensive lineman is among Notre Dame's most important remaining targets based both on his potential and on the lack of players the Irish currently have at the position this cycle.
Scouting Analyst Greg Brooks on Alister Vallejo:
Potentially scheme-versatile iDL with dominant high school tape against solid comp. Projects as a quality high-major D-line piece who could develop into an NFL Draft candidate down the road.
Nick Shepkowski's Prediction:
Although three finalists are listed for Vallejo, this one feels like a two-horse race between Notre Dame and Michigan. I woke up feeling like Notre Dame had a slight edge but after scrolling X and seeing Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore's post Tuesday morning, I no longer feel as good about the Irish landing the commitment.
I hope I'm wrong because Notre Dame could really use the help on the defensive front but what else is Moore posting about before 6:00 a.m.? I'll take Michigan to land this commitment Tuesday night.