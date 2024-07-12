Notre Dame Might Be Everyone's Super Bowl, But Colorado?
When Notre Dame football comes to town as an opponent, there is about an 95% chance the game is the biggest in the opposing stadium that season, and probably in quite some time.
Sometimes the saying "it's Duke's (or insert whatever team here) Super Bowl" gets overblown for Notre Dame, but it's understandable when you host a date with college football's biggest brand.
The same goes for Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and plenty of others.
When Alabama heads to Camp Randall to take on Wisconsin this year, it'll be the biggest opportunity for the Badgers nationally in what feels like ages. They'll play arguably a top-five team on their home field in a matchup that hasn't been played in Madison in almost 100 years.
That's what its like to have a proverbial "Super Bowl."
When Notre Dame travels to in-state Purdue for the first time in a decade this September, that will serve as a "Super Bowl" of sorts to the Boilermakers, They won't play for a whole lot this year but would love to put it all together for one afternoon to ruin Notre Dame's year.
And then you have what Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders said Wednesday at Big 12 media days, when he declared that each opponent will look at their matchup with the Buffaloes like it's their Super Bowl.
His words, not mine.
Colorado Football: Super Bowl vs. A Carnival
"I know we're everybody's Super Bowl" - Shedeur Sanders
When you play in a Super Bowl, or more accurately, a big college football game, you go in knowing it has a chance to change the direction of a program.
Perhaps it has conference or national championship implications or has a rivalry built in that can change the expectations for a program in the days to come.
That's not the feeling when a team that was 1-8 in the Pac 12 a season ago comes to town.
That's not at all the thought when a team that struggled mightily with Colorado State and blew a huge lead at home to a pathetic Stanford operation a year ago is next up on the schedule.
When the carnival comes to town there are sideshows, seemingly unmaintained rides, deep fried everything, and a crazy setting that can only truly be understood by those who have experienced it.
After a few days, the carnival leaves town having taken far too much of your money. and nobody is any better after experiencing it.
That is the thought actual college football programs have when they see Colorado on the schedule.