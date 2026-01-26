Notre Dame Might Make It Three Straight Cold-Weather National Champions

Well, that's it, folks. The 2025 college football season finally came to a close last Monday night, as Indiana claimed its first-ever national title after defeating Miami.



The team that played the most consistent football week-to-week this season won the title; there's some justice in that. Curt Cignetti talked the talk and walked the walk, all the way to a championship.

This game was a bitter watch for Notre Dame fans who weren't thrilled with the notion of either team hoisting the trophy for wildly different reasons. Adding to the odd vibe was the fact that Marcus Freeman was on the GameDay set and very much a part of the evening's festivities.



Everyone in and around the Notre Dame program is ready for 2026. The Irish's revenge tour has begun.

Recent trend favors Notre Dame title run in 2026

For as much as we still are relentlessly reminded about Southern football and how special it is, the last three national champions have been Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana. Three cold-weather, northern, non-SEC schools.



Just like Notre Dame. Ever since the NIL era really started to take hold, talent is spreading out around the country in a way it never used to. The playing field is being leveled, and the SEC no longer holds a grip on titles the way it once did.



Looking ahead to 2026, Notre Dame is already a betting favorite to win the title, and CJ Carr is a favorite to win the Heisman trophy. Expectations will be enormous, the team will be talented, and the schedule more than manageable. It's title or bust.

Just how much talent will Notre Dame have for 2026?

According to 247Sports, Notre Dame will have the most talented roster next year when combining the recently signed portal class and the incoming recruiting class.



The Irish will have a total of nine former five-star high school recruits on the team in 2026. Notre Dame has done a phenomenal job of acquiring talent, and 2026 is the year for it to truly pay off.



For as frustrating as the last month or so has been for Notre Dame, the Irish are set up well for success. Marcus Freeman is back, CJ Carr is back, and the roster is full of talent. On ESPN Monday night, Freeman spoke about leaving no doubt in 2026. Notre Dame will be on a mission motivated by the pain of 2025. The Wisconsin game can't get here soon enough.