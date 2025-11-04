A Wintery Mix for Notre Dame and Navy in South Bend?
Notre Dame (6-2) gets its annual test against Navy (7-1) under the lights at Notre Dame Stadium this Saturday. The two schools have played nearly annually for the last century, but never before has it taken place at night in South Bend.
This Saturday could bring something else that could be memorable, and that's the weather. Early forecasts for Saturday night's game (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock) call for temperatures to be near freezing with a chance of showers or even snow.
If you've spent any length of time in the Midwest, this is the part of fall that's rough. The picturesque fall days we've been enjoying recently flip quickly and turn into this, possibly as early as Saturday.
Wet Weather for Notre Dame and Navy - Who Does it Favor?
Navy always presents a unique test for Notre Dame and any opponent, as it's a run-heavy offense built on ball control and elite blocking. Wouldn't common sense say that if it's rainy and nasty outside, then Navy gets a major assist?
To quote former Navy coach Lee Corso, "Not so fast, my friend!".
Running the triple option like you'll see Navy run on Saturday requires timing and accuracy with snaps and pitches. Mix in a little wet weather and a slippery ball and the ability to do that takes a bit of a hit, especially when you consider it is playing against a faster and bigger Notre Dame defense.
When Notre Dame has the ball, as long as the wind isn't a major factor, Notre Dame's offense should be able to thrive. Wet field and wet ball or not, Notre Dame should be able to beat up Navy up front. This should require Navy to stack the box like Boston College did last week.
Even if that's the case, Notre Dame should have a noticeable edge in the passing game, assuming a lack of major wind. Notre Dame has bigger and faster wide receivers who know where they're going, a major edge when you're playing on a wet track.
Notre Dame and Navy: A Unique Rivalry in College Football
College football is full of rivalries that are usually built on hate, but this week's opponent is different. The "mutual respect" between the two programs has been well documented and seemingly every year, the discussion of "Should Notre Dame continue to play Navy?" thing gets brought up.
I may spend more time on it later this week, but essentially, why do so many people want to blow up tradition in college football?
We sit and complain that USC is likely stopping the Notre Dame rivalry. We hate when the likes of Missouri and Kansas stop playing, or Oklahoma and Nebraska. Notre Dame and Navy might not be competitive like other rivalries but one that dates back a century, why be in such a rush to get rid of it - especially when it happens to be perhaps the most unique rivalry in the sport?