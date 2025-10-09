How To Watch No. 16 Notre Dame vs. NC State: TV, Stream, Kickoff Time
Notre Dame is on a roll with three straight wins by an average of 30 points, and they're heavy favorites again on Saturday. NC State comes to South Bend, Ind. with a 4-2 record, following last week's 56-10 victory over Campbell.
Things will be much more difficult for the Wolfpack this time around, though, as Notre Dame ranks 13th nationally in scoring and is coming off its best defensive performance of the season last week against Boise State.
Key players on both sides of the ball for the Fighting Irish were recognized this week, with sophomore cornerback Leonard Moore winning Walter Camp FBS Defensive Player of the Week, and quarterback CJ Carr making the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List.
Here's more information on the matchup.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. NC State
- Who: No. 16 Notre Dame (3-2) vs. North Carolina State (4-2, 1-2)
- What: Notre Dame goes for fourth straight win
- When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 11
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (80,795)
- TV: Peacock (exclusive)
- TV Announcers: Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (color)
- Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (channel 129)
- Radio Announcers: Tony Simeone (play-by-play), Ryan Harris (analyst)
- Point spread: Notre Dame is a 23.5-point favorite over NC State, and the over/under is 59.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Thursday.
- Recent results: Notre Dame defeated Boise State 28-7 at home on Saturday, following a 56-13 win at Arkansas on Sept. 27. NC State beat Campbell 56-10 on Saturday after losing 23-21 at home against Virginia Tech.
- Series history: The all-time series is tied 2-2. Notre Dame has won the last two matchups: a 45-24 victory in Raleigh, N.C. in 2023 and a 35-14 win in South Bend, Ind. in 2017. NC State defeated Notre Dame 10-3 at home in 2016, and won the first-ever matchup 28-6 in the 2003 Gator Bowl.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 57 degrees and cloudy with a 68% chance of rain and south-southwest winds at seven miles per hour Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in South Bend.
- Coaches: Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman is 36-12 in his fourth full season, including a 5-2 record in playoff and bowl games. He guided the Fighting Irish to a 14-2 record last season and an appearance in the national championship game. In his 13th season, NC State’s Dave Doeren is 91-67 overall, 48-53 in ACC play and 3-6 in bowl games following a 6-7 record in 2024. He has won nine games in a single season four times and has a pair of second-place conference finishes. He previously went 23-4 in two seasons at Northern Illinois.