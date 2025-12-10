Keeping Marcus Freeman Away From NFL Won't Be Money Issue For Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman has become a popular name in coaching searches around the country after leading Notre Dame to a 43-11 record in his first four seasons, including a national championship appearance three national coach of the year awards in 2024.

"Everybody has eyes on Marcus," Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua acknowledged Tuesday. "College has eyes on Marcus. NFL has eyes on Marcus. I bet Hollywood has eyes on Marcus, right? I wouldn't be surprised if he's in the next Leo DiCaprio movie with Martin Scorsese. Marcus is Marcus. All the credit to him. He deserves it."

Freeman signed a contract extension last December through 2030, though Notre Dame does not release salary information as a private university. If money were the only factor, Bevacqua spoke confidently that Notre Dame is willing to contend with the best to fend off college and NFL suitors.

"I would never say we wouldn't match anything when it comes to Marcus. ... I make sure that he knows that he will be where he deserves to be, and that is at the top, top, top tier of college football coaches when it comes to compensation every year," Bevacqua said. "I view his contract –– although a multi-year contract –– as a living, breathing document that we will revise every year as need be to make sure he's where he needs to be. He knows he has that commitment from me, and more important from the university."

Notre Dame athletics director Pete Bevacqua speaks with media at Notre Dame Stadium on Monday, Dec. 17, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. | Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For national context, here's what that would look like.

Top 10 highest-paid college football coaches

(data per FOX Sports as of Dec. 2, 2025)

Kirby Smart, Georgia ($13.28 million) Lane Kiffin, LSU ($13 million) Ryan Day, Ohio State ($12.58 million) Curt Cignetti, Indiana ($11.6 million) Lincoln Riley, USC ($11.54 million) Dabo Swinney, Clemson ($11.45 million) Steve Sarkisian, Texas ($10.8 million) Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri ($10.75 million) Dan Lanning, Oregon ($10.4 million) Kalen DeBoer, Alabama ($10.25 million)

Though the Irish fell short of the College Football Playoff in 2025, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the program's future under Freeman. Notre Dame recently secured the nation's third-ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports, which included four five-star prospects. That equals the amount it signed in the previous 10 recruiting cycles combined.

Quarterback CJ Carr is also set to return for his sophomore season next year, and he'll be among the nation's top quarterbacks. The defense is chock-full of returning talent, too. And if there's any silver lining to Notre Dame's CFP snub, it's that the Irish will be more motivated than ever to make sure that doesn't happen again.

Bevacqua wouldn't choose any other coach to lead that charge.

"[Freeman] is the absolute best coach in the country for Notre Dame, full stop," Bevacqua said. "One of the greatest college coaches in the country. People forget how young he is. So I get it, I get it. And that's a compliment to him and his success and the way he represents himself and the way he prepares and who he is and how he talks."

"It's one of my main obligations and responsibilities to this university, to make sure Marcus wakes up every day knowing that he is supported and valued by Notre Dame. And I can say with 100% certainty he feels that way. Notre Dame is totally aligned around the importance of college football for Notre Dame. We're totally aligned on how he is the perfect coach for Notre Dame."

So, why would Freeman leave Notre Dame?

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates after a touchdown against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Assuming Freeman has the financial commitment he desires from Notre Dame for his salary, assistant coaching staff pool, NIL and recruiting, there are only a few specific scenarios I'd entertain as somewhat realistic in pulling Freeman away from South Bend.

If Ryan Day were to leave Ohio State for the NFL, Freeman would certainly be among the Buckeyes' first calls. Freeman was an All-Big Ten linebacker there from 2006-08, and perhaps he'd want to coach his alma mater, which also happens to be one of the nation's top programs.

Freeman's name has recently come up in the New York Giants' coaching search after the team fired Brian Daboll. The Tennessee Titans also fired Brian Callahan, and there's sure to be a few more openings after the season.

The NFL is obviously the top tier of football any coach or player aspires to reach, and it's impossible to ignore. But Freeman has everything he needs to win at Notre Dame, and he's already reached the national championship once. Especially after being snubbed by the CFP this year, Freeman will want revenge.

And if he gets it, or at least sustains his current level of success at Notre Dame, NFL opportunities should be there down the road, as he's still just 39 years old.