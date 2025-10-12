Notre Dame vs. NC State: 5 Stats That Tell the Full Story
Notre Dame's climb back to the College Football Playoff took another step Saturday in a 36-7 victory over NC State. The Irish victory moved the team to 4-2 on the season, as a date with rival USC awaits next week, in what could the Trojans' final trip to Notre Dame Stadium for the forseeable future.
Fresh off a win over previously 4-2 NC State though, its time to look at some of the numbers behind Notre Dame's most recent victory.
5 Numbers Behind Notre Dame's 36-7 Win Over NC State
Notre Dame's Big Play Offense
Notre Dame's offense wasn't perfect, again leaving points on the field, specifically when things were close in the first three quarters, but the explosiveness of the Irish offense can't be denied. Notre Dame had none plays go for 20 or more yards on Saturday, the majority of which came through the air. Although the running game didn't have the day that was anticipated, this is largely the offense Notre Dame had hoped for with more of a downfield passing threat like CJ Carr is.
Notre Dame Defense: Pressure = Turnovers
What was a weakness the first 10 quarters of 2025 is turning into a strength for Notre Dame as we've reached the season's midway point. Notre Dame had regular pressure on NC State quarterback CJ Bailey on Saturday, sacking him four times. In part because of that pressure, Notre Dame was able to intercept three Bailey pass attempts on the afternoon.
Notre Dame's Run Stopping Defense
We heard a lot about NC State running back Hollywood Smothers coming into Saturday's game, but Notre Dame held the standout in check. Smothers was able to tally just 46 yards on 12 carries while NC State as a team could get next to nothing going in the run game, averaging just 1.8 yards per attempt over the 28 times they tried to run it.
Eli Raridon's Huge Game for Notre Dame
Will Pauling was big for Notre Dame, especially early in the contest, but it was tight end Eli Raridon that was the go-to for CJ Carr when the Irish needed things most offensively. Raridon finished the day with seven receptions for a team-leading 109 yards Saturday and showed another level of why Notre Dame's offense is so difficult to defend.
Notre Dame's Fourth Down Struggles Continue
On what wound up being a mighty successful day for Notre Dame, there was one issue that remained. Notre Dame hasn't been good on fourth down attempts, entering Saturday, converting just 4 of 11 entering Saturday. It converted just one of three fourth-down attempts Saturday. Fourth down was huge for Notre Dame in 2024, as Riley Leonard was almost like a cheat code in most circumstances, but the issues converting fourth-and-short situations remained for the Irish on Saturday, as it has throughout 2025.