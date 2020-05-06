NCAA Grants Waiver Requests Regarding Summer Workouts And Recruiting

In response to the dramatic changes that happened across the college sports landscape during the COVID-19 outbreak, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee has granted three key blanket waiver requests.

Some of these changes impact current college teams and players, and the others impact recruiting.

The waiver that impacts teams is that “Basketball and football student-athletes to participate in currently defined summer athletic activities without being enrolled in summer school.” This ruling would last for one year only.

In normal circumstances, student-athletes can only be on campus during the summer in an official capacity during summer school sessions. Although the specifics of when that will take place does not appear to be set yet, this is significant.

If I’m reading this ruling correctly, that means if summer school is virtual there can still be student-athletes on campus. Also, teams should be able to have players on campus going through official workouts even if summer school isn’t in session, assuming that falls within the times the NCAA will likely set.

Also of note, the statement said that “committed prospective student-athletes” - which means incoming freshman not already on campus as early enrollees - can participate in virtual team actinides upon completion of their high school graduation requirements. The ruling also stated that on “one occasion” committed players could attend and observe a summer workout but could not participate.

The NCAA also made changes to recruiting operations. Here are two changes that impact recruiting (from the release):

“The committee also granted waivers of recruiting rules effective May 11 to make them more flexible during the dead period the group imposed, which currently lasts through May 31. For example, any school staff member may participate on recruiting calls between a countable coach and a recruit. In normal circumstances, only coaches, and a few others in limited situations, may communicate with uncommitted prospective student-athletes via telephone or video calls.”

“The committee also lifted the restriction on the number of uncommitted prospective student-athletes (and their family members) who may participate in a recruiting call with a countable coach.

“Additionally, current student-athletes may now participate in recruiting calls with coaches, as long as that time counts against the eight hours of countable athletics related activity that the committee permitted in all sports earlier this spring.”

The group also set a May 13th meeting in which it will decide on whether or not to extend the current dead period to June 30th. Right now the dead period is set to end at the end of May.

To read the full release click HERE.

