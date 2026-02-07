Notre Dame Hires New Linebackers Coach: What It Means

It took a little bit, but Notre Dame has its new linebackers coach. hiring Brian Jean-Mary after his stint at Michigan.

Notre Dame's offseason of coaching hires settles down

It has been a whirlwind of an offseason for Notre Dame, especially on the defensive side of the ball.



First, it was linebackers coach Max Bullough leaving to head back to his alma mater, Michigan State, to coach linebackers and be the co-defensive coordinator.



Then, it was Mike Mickens leaving South Bend to head to Baltimore to coach the Ravens defensive backs. Then, after that, Al Washington, who moved from defensive line coach to linebackers coach, went and took a role with the Miami Dolphins.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman likely anticipated some staff turnover this offseason, but I can't imagine he anticipated replacing his defensive line, linebackers, and defensive backs coaches all at once.



That appears to be the case, however, as he has hired Charlie Partridge as the new defensive line coach, and appears to be in line to hire Chris Henry to coach the defensive backs, and now Brian Jean-Mary to coach the linebackers in South Bend.

The 25+ year coaching veteran was considered to be the front-runner for the Georgia Tech linebackers job before the Notre Dame job opened up after Washington departed. Jean-Mary has two previous stops at Michigan and one at Tennessee, among others.



- 2000 Louisville, GA



- 2001-02 South Carolina, GA



- 2003 North Alabama, Secondary



- 2004-09 Georgia Tech, Linebackers



- 2010-14 Louisville, Linebackers



- 2015-16 Texas, Linebackers



- 2017-19 South Florida, Assistant Head Coach



- 2020 Michigan, Linebackers



- 2021-23 Tennessee, Linebackers



- 2024-25 Michigan, Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Linebackers

Jean-Mary inherits a ridiculously talented linebacker room, including the likes of Drayk Bowen, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Jaylen Sneed, Jayden Ausberry, Madden Faraimo and more.



He has an extensive history as a top-notch recruiter and developer, both of which Jean-Mary will receive extensive support in considering Marcus Freeman's background with both linebackers and recruiting.

The Fighting Irish defensive staff looks to be complete after the additions of Jean-Mary and former Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry, who is in the process of potentially being hired alongside Jean-Mary as we speak.



While Notre Dame lost a few great coaches in this offseason, it is absolutely possible that it has upgraded and at this point, you have to trust Marcus Freeman and his choices for coaches and assistants.

The main goal this season was to retain both Mike Denbrock and Chris Ash as the offensive and defensive coordinators, which Notre Dame was able to do. Now, how will Denbrock and Ash do on both sides of the ball with a handful of new assistants? Here we go.