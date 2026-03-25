Notre Dame continued its release of new sport-specific logos this academic year and Wednesday's new one might just be the best yet.



The golf team revealed it's new leprechaun logo and the leprechaun going full John Daly as it "grips it and rips it" is outstanding. Check it out below.

Notre Dame Golf Logo | University of Notre Dame

Listen, we write about Notre Dame sports near and far here at OnSI, but I don't recall ever doing a single piece regarding the Fighting Irish golf team.



This logo is good enough though, that it deserves it's own post to recognize it.

From the Notre Dame Athletic Department regarding the new logo:



The new mark was designed in-house by Fighting Irish Media, with input from the Notre Dame Golf programs and inspired by photography and fundamentals from both former and current student-athletes.

The Fighting Irish Leprechaun logo first appeared on the cover of the November 20, 1964, edition of Time, featuring first-year Notre Dame head football coach Ara Parseghian. The image developed for the cover eventually was designed into the logo that Irish athletic fans across the nation are accustomed to seeing on clothing, memorabilia and more.

The Notre Dame Leprechaun is a secondary spirit mark of Notre Dame athletics. Its long-standing history represents the tenacious spirit of the Fighting Irish and their determination. The Leprechaun is recognized around the world today as the mascot of Notre Dame athletics dating back to its design in the early 1960s.

Golf Icon Rory McIlroy Weighs In On Logo

As golfing legend Rory McIlroy prepares to defend his Masters championship in a matter of weeks, he took a moment Wednesday to share his thoughts on the new logo.

Grip looks a little strong but I love the color of the jacket😏 Great logo! — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) March 25, 2026

McIlroy is of course Irish himself and completed the career grand slam last season when he won at Augsuta. Like him or not, there isn't a bigger name in the sport currently than him.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought

Where does the money go when someone buys a shirt from the Notre Dame bookstore? If it says "Notre Dame Track and Field" on it, does a small kickback go to the track and field program?



I ask because golf shirts with this logo on them are about to sell like hotcakes. Instead of the basic interlocking ND logo on a shirt, now you get a Notre Dame leprechaun ripping a driver?

Congratulations to all involved on this project this year. All the new sport specific logos turned out very well, but to me, this one takes the cake.



Or, the green jacket, perhaps.