Notre Dame vs. Stanford: Key Takeaways from a Dominant Victory
Notre Dame moved to 5-1 on the season Saturday after dominating Stanford in a 49-7 victory. Despite shaky first possessions on both offense and defense, Notre Dame was in complete control the rest of the way.
Stanford isn't going to win a ton of games this year but Notre Dame did to it what it should do to inferior opponents.
Here are instant thoughts following Notre Dame's dominating takedown of the Cardinal on Saturday.
Notre Dame Football: Howard Cross Comes Alive
Defensive tackle Howard Cross III came into the year as a preseason All-American. He played well against Texas A&M but had struggles against Northern Illinois and didn't look his normal self for parts early on. Saturday was his best game of the year to date, recording a pair of first half sacks, four tackles, and being a menace in the Stanford backfield all day. Cross refinding himself is a huge development for Notre Dame's already strong defense.
Notre Dame Football: Best Offensive Showing to Date
It didn't match the 66 points it scored against Purdue, but Saturday's win was Notre Dame's most complete showing offensively to date.
Notre Dame's offense averaged over 10 yards per pass and over five yards per carry. It was against Stanford, I get that. It's what a top 10 team is supposed to do against Stanford though and Notre Dame did exactly that.
Notre Dame Football: Riley Leonard's Best Game to Date
If you're Notre Dame you have to be thrilled with what Riley Leonard did on Saturday. The Fighting Irish quarterback completed 16 of 22 pass attempts, averaged more than 10 yards per attempt, and ran for 31 more yards which included a touchdown. Perhaps my favorite part of Leonard's game Saturday was his distribution while throwing. Nine different players caught passes for Notre Dame which speaks to the ability to mix things up - even if one was on an oddly deflected ball that wound up in the hands of center Pat Coogan.
There was more play action than we have previously seen this year and although Leonard's runs didn't end with massive yardage, multiple were key in extending drives and getting points on the board.
Saturday was a big step in the right direction for Notre Dame's offense, Leonard included.
Notre Dame Football: Dominating Defense
Stanford had a great opening series as it went 63 yards in nine plays to take an early 7-0 advantage. From there, Notre Dame's defense was in charge, allowing just 137 yards of offense the entire rest of the afternoon. If you want to take it a step further, 32 more of those yards came on Stanford's last drive of the first half as Notre Dame was playing in a safer defense, willfully giving up yards underneath.
Pressure came regularly for Notre Dame, as it did stopping the run. It was a great showing overall by the Notre Dame defense.
Notre Dame Football: Irish are Legit Good Football Team
You can sit and say "it's Stanford" all you want, but Notre Dame did exactly what a very good football team is supposed to do to a team like the Cardinal. It flat-out dominated.
Notre Dame's defense was dominant all afternoon after the first possession and the offense was lights out aside from some early self-infliction.
This was the look of a top ten team. It might not be built like much of the rest of the top 10-15 teams in the nation, but it certainly has the talent to be one when it performs like it did Saturday.