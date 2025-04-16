Notre Dame Safety, Son of NFL Hall of Famer, Enters Transfer Portal
Notre Dame's first departure in the spring transfer portal window is in and it's not one many, if any, saw coming.
Safety Kennedy Urlacher, who played primarily on special teams as a freshman this past season, has entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports, first On3.
The move seems to be in reaction to the rise of some of the talent at safety for Notre Dame. Tae Johnson, a rising sophomore and highly coveted recruit from Fort Wayne, Ind., was awfully impressive during spring ball, as was junior Luke Talich.
Urlacher was a constant on Notre Dame's special teams last season, appearing on 128 special teams plays. He made 12 tackles and saw extensive time at safety during Notre Dame's blowout victory over Purdue in the season's third week.
Urlacher received at least 20 scholarship offers as a recruit and is a native of Chandler, Ariz. Arizona, Arizona State, Miami, Nebraska, and Penn State were just a handful of the other schools to offer the son of Chicago Bears great, Brian Urlacher.
Notre Dame's Safety Outlook in 2025
As mentioned above, Urlacher's move comes in a safety room that is absolutely loaded for Notre Dame. Johnson's quick rise in spring camp was noticeable but it is clearly more than just him and Talich at the position.
Adon Shuler returns after starting and recording over 50 tackles and three interceptions last season. Mix in Virginia Tech graduate transfer Jalen Stroman and you can see just how hard playing time at the position will be to come by.
All the best to Urlacher in the future as in just one season on campus he clearly showed he's more than playing at a high level.