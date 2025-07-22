Notre Dame Football News Roundup: 5 Things to Know on July 22
Here we are just 40 days away from Notre Dame football returning, as the countdown to Miami is on. Season-openers are always a big deal for Notre Dame, who traditionally starts with a big game instead of a warmup, and this one is huge with the Hurricanes.
With that in mind, a growing number of words are starting to be written about that season-opening showdown. We cover that, other conference media days, and more recruiting news in today's 5 Things to Know About Notre Dame Football.
5. Notre Dame-Miami Predictions Rolling In
Notre Dame and Miami is 40 days away, and whoever said it was too early to predict outcomes? College Football News has Notre Dame's game-by-game predictions out for the year, and left me wondering if 11-1 under certain circumstances is satisfactory.
4. Big Ten and ACC Media Days Kick Off
It's media days season across college football. Following the SEC holding its last weekend, the Big Ten and ACC are up this week. We'll be on the lookout for anything that is said regarding Notre Dame during the sessions from both of those conferences over the coming days.
3. Former Miami Head Coach Admits Disdain for Notre Dame
Mark Richt was a successful head football coach at Georgia and then Miami, winning over 170 games in his career. On Tuesday morning, the former head coach was open about his disdain for the Golden Domers, as he was talking about the 2017 game between Miami and the Irish, which ended horribly for Brian Kelly and company.
2. Defensive Tackle Recruiting for Notre Dame
Notre Dame is working the recruiting trail for 2027 prospects and has gone to Mississippi, a state where the Irish don't have many former players from. Recently, Kyle Kelly of On3 dove into Notre Dame's recruitment of Deven Robertson, giving a crystal ball pick for the Irish to land his commitment. Find out more about Robertson and Notre Dame at defensive tackle here.
1. Top Quarterback Target Sets Commitment Date
Notre Dame was late to the game in offering 2027 quarterback recruiting targets and to date has offered just two. One of those is Teddy Jarrard, who Notre Dame was recently named to the top five of. Jarrard is moving quickly, announcing he will announce his college choice on Thursday, and Notre Dame is looking as promising as anyone to land him.