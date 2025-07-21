Top 2027 QB Recruit Set to Commit — Notre Dame Among Finalists
One of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle is set to announce his commitment, and things are certainly looking good for Notre Dame.
Teddy Jarrard, a 6-3, 196-pound prospect from Kirby Smart's backyard in Kennesaw (North Cobb), Georgia let the world know on Monday that he'll be announcing his college choice this coming Thursday. This comes on the heels of multiple recruiting reporters giving predictions for Jarrard to pick Notre Dame.
Jarrard is a massive swing by the Notre Dame coaching staff, as the Fighting Irish waited late relative to the competition in offering 2027 quarterback prospects. They only offered two, with Jarrard seemingly like he might soon be a Notre Dame commitment.
Based on the Rivals recruiting rankings for the 2027 class, Jarrard checks in as the second quarterback in the country, and 52nd best prospect overall, regardless of position.
Shades of Deuce Knight for Notre Dame Fans
Almost exactly a year ago, Notre Dame held a commitment of 2025 quarterback recruit, Deuce Knight. Knight, like Jarrard, grew up in the heart of SEC country and held offers from most of the biggest programs in the college football world.
Knight officially flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Auburn by early October, leaving Notre Dame to scramble for a quarterback in the class, which it ultimately filled by flipping Blake Hebert from Clemson.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway
Props to the Notre Dame coaching staff for getting back on the bike. It spilled and wiped out hard in the public eye, following the fallout of the Knight situation just a year ago. Instead of playing it safe and going for perhaps a less-regarded quarterback that it had a better chance at landing, Notre Dame went straight into SEC country and tried again.
That attitude seems to have done them well as Jarrard to Notre Dame certainly feels like it's just a matter of a few days at this point.
Now the question will be: can the Irish ultimately keep the commitment?
Notre Dame On SI will have more on this story as it develops throughout the week.