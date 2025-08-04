Notre Dame’s QB Battle: The Nightmare Scenario No One Wants
Notre Dame's quarterback battle takes center stage as 2025 gets started
Finally, after a long, hot summer, Notre Dame Football is back. While there are many important storylines to follow as the Irish get back on the field, none is more critical or has drawn more attention than the quarterback battle between CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey.
Somewhat predictably, both players have had up-and-down performances in the first couple of early practice sessions, which have featured some highlights but also more interceptions than anyone would hope for. For right now, this competition feels like a neck-and-neck battle, but that must change soon, as it will be imperative in the coming weeks for Notre Dame to name a starter and begin to work the first-string group heavily, leading into Miami.
Here's what cannot happen with the Quarterback competition
The reports of a barrage of interceptions to start camp don't concern me yet. It's very early, and there are surely some nerves and rust that need to be worked through. I'm hopeful that both players will find their footing and perform more efficiently in the coming days.
What would concern me, though, and what would be a huge red flag regarding the quarterback competition, is if we find ourselves multiple weeks into camp and neither player has risen above the other. Marcus Freeman and his staff don't want to name a starting quarterback; they want the starting quarterback to emerge to the point where that player essentially names himself the starter by his play, and it's clear for everyone to see.
The quarterback position is the most important individual position in all of sports, and Notre Dame needs to, at some point soon, stabilize the situation and rally around one of these players as the offense gears up for Miami. It's up to Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr to determine who it's going to be.