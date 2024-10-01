Notre Dame Must Embody the 'Next Man Up' Philosophy After Key Injuries
Every team has injuries, but Notre Dame's MASH unit is extreme
Only five games into the 2024 season and Notre Dame has some serious injury and depth concerns. Nearly 2 dozen key contributors on both sides of the ball have been sidelined with various ailments and injuries, many being of the long-term or season-ending variety.
This is certainly an unfortunate situation, but this is football. And nobody is coming to the rescue. Every team has its own injuries and problems to worry about.
This is a battle of attrition and depth. And speaking of depth, Notre Dame's will be tested in the remaining seven games of the season more than most programs.
Notre Dame and the "next man up" philosophy
Looking at the bright side, Notre Dame is already getting plenty of young players involved on the field. At one time against Louisville, with the game still very much in doubt, the Irish had four true freshmen playing defense in Thomas, Young, Moore, and Viliamu-Asa.
This bodes wonderfully for the future of the program but comes with risk as young players often make rookie mistakes that are to be expected, but that Notre Dame cannot afford with no losses to spare.
While this youth movement is great for what Notre Dame will become in upcoming years, it's important to remember that the "next man up" wasn't the first man in for a reason.
Notre Dame was already an inconsistent team before this massive slew of injuries, the reliance on youth and depth that will be required in the second half of the season now as a result of them will be a massive challenge.
Buckle up folks, it's going to be a wild ride.
