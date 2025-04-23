Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame’s Storied NFL Draft History at a Glance

Few college football programs have been nearly as productive at the NFL draft as Notre Dame

Nick Shepkowski

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the fourteenth overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the fourteenth overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Few college football teams have the history that Notre Dame does and that history carries over to the NFL. Obviously, NFL careers start at the annual NFL draft, which this year gets underway Thursday night in Green Bay and goes through Saturday.

More than a handful of Notre Dame players are expecting to hear their names called in this draft and even more are anticipating signing free agent contracts following the draft's conclusion. Before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell gets welcomed by the boos of the Green Bay crowd Thursday night, here's a quick look at some of Notre Dame's impressive numbers in NFL draft history.

Notre Dame in NFL Draft: 532 All-Time Selections

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt is announced as the Chargers draft pick in 202
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish lineman Joe Alt is selected as the No. 5 pick of the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Notre Dame's 532 all-time NFL draft selections are the most of any college football program, narrowly beating out rival USC who has amassed 530 all-time.

Notre Dame in NFL Draft: 88 of 89

Quenton Nelson after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colt
Colts first-round pick Quenton Nelson stands with general manager Chris Ballard, left, and coach Frank Reich. Nelson is the first guard grabbed in the first round by the Colts in 34 years. Clark Wade/IndyStar Indianapolis / Clark Wade/IndyStar

Of the 89 NFL drafts held all-time, Notre Dame has had at least one player selected in 88 of them. The only year no Fighting Irish players were selected was all the way back in 1937.

Notre Dame in NFL Draft: 71

Ronnie Stanley after being picked by the Baltimore Ravens in 201
Apr 28, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Ronnie Staley (Notre Dame) is selected by the Baltimore Ravens as the number six overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft at Auditorium Theatre. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It's very much up in the air whether or not a Notre Dame player will sneak into the first round on Thursday night but regardless, Notre Dame's 71 all-time first round NFL draft picks are the fourth most. Ohio State's 85 are the most first round picks of any college.

Notre Dame in NFL Draft: 5

Paul Hornung scores a touchdown for the Green Bay Packers in 196
Green Bay Packers running back Paul Hornung (5) scores a touchdown, with block assistance from Bob Skoronski (76) and Jerry Kramer (64), on Sept. 16, 1962, at New City Stadium (Lambeau Field) in Green Bay, Wis. Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 34-7. / Green Bay Press-Gazette Film / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's been a while since it last happened, but Notre Dame has been the college of the first overall player in the NFL draft five different times. Angelo Bertelli (1944), Frank Dancewicz (1946), Leon Hart (1950), Paul Hornung (1957), and Walt Patulski (1972) are the five former Golden Domers to do so. USC moved into first place all alone last year when the Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams first overall.

Notre Dame in NFL Draft: 16

Johnny Lujack's Heisman Troph
The 1947 Hiesman Memorial Trophy belonging to Johnny Lujack sits on a table at The Founder's Club on Tuesday. Lujack spoke to members on the veranda of the clubhouse after accompanying his daughter and some of her friends on the golf course / Mike Lang / USA TODAY NETWORK

It'll be hard to ever top the draft production Notre Dame had in 1946 when a program record 16 players were selected in the NFL draft. Among them were first overall pick Dancewicz, and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Lujack.

Nick Shepkowski
