Notre Dame’s Storied NFL Draft History at a Glance
Few college football teams have the history that Notre Dame does and that history carries over to the NFL. Obviously, NFL careers start at the annual NFL draft, which this year gets underway Thursday night in Green Bay and goes through Saturday.
More than a handful of Notre Dame players are expecting to hear their names called in this draft and even more are anticipating signing free agent contracts following the draft's conclusion. Before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell gets welcomed by the boos of the Green Bay crowd Thursday night, here's a quick look at some of Notre Dame's impressive numbers in NFL draft history.
Notre Dame in NFL Draft: 532 All-Time Selections
Notre Dame's 532 all-time NFL draft selections are the most of any college football program, narrowly beating out rival USC who has amassed 530 all-time.
Notre Dame in NFL Draft: 88 of 89
Of the 89 NFL drafts held all-time, Notre Dame has had at least one player selected in 88 of them. The only year no Fighting Irish players were selected was all the way back in 1937.
Notre Dame in NFL Draft: 71
It's very much up in the air whether or not a Notre Dame player will sneak into the first round on Thursday night but regardless, Notre Dame's 71 all-time first round NFL draft picks are the fourth most. Ohio State's 85 are the most first round picks of any college.
Notre Dame in NFL Draft: 5
It's been a while since it last happened, but Notre Dame has been the college of the first overall player in the NFL draft five different times. Angelo Bertelli (1944), Frank Dancewicz (1946), Leon Hart (1950), Paul Hornung (1957), and Walt Patulski (1972) are the five former Golden Domers to do so. USC moved into first place all alone last year when the Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams first overall.
Notre Dame in NFL Draft: 16
It'll be hard to ever top the draft production Notre Dame had in 1946 when a program record 16 players were selected in the NFL draft. Among them were first overall pick Dancewicz, and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Lujack.