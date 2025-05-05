Four Notre Dame Players Make 2026 PFF NFL Draft Big Board
Notre Dame has had more players selected in the NFL Draft than any other college football program and early returns for 2026 show the Fighting Irish growing that number. Will Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame see a player taken in the first round after no Fighting Irish stars went in round one this year?
We're just over a week removed from the 2025 NFL Draft, but already Pro Football Focus has released its 2026 NFL Draft Big Board. In it, four Notre Dame players are listed in the rankings that look over the top 200 NFL prospects entering the 2026 college football season.
Notre Dame's best chance at a first round selection in 2026 comes from star running back Jeremiyah Love according to the piece. It ranks the star runner as the seventh overall player in the draft class, that includes any player that will be draft eligible next year.
Two more Notre Dame players cracked the top-100 as offensive tackle Aamil Wagner is ranked 68th and linebacker Drayk Bowen checks in 89th. Wagner started all 16 games for Notre Dame last season at right tackle and seems to be a shoo-in to start at the same position this coming fall. Bowen made big strides as a sophomore last season and figures to be one of Notre Dame's top defensive players this year.
The final player Pro Football Focus put in its top-200 from Notre Dame was wide receiver Jaden Greathouse who checked in at No. 131 overall. Greathouse is coming off a huge postseason where he took a big step and will hopefully use that as momentum heading into his junior year.
Your next chance to see these likely future pros in action will be the evening of August 31 when Notre Dame kicks off the season at Miami.