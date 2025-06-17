Son of NFL Legend Eyeing Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame's recent run of landing the sons of former top NFL talent has been impressive. The sons of Pro Football Hall of Famers Bryant Young, Jerome Bettis, Brian Urlacher, as well as the sons of former NFL standouts Thomas Davis and Plaxico Burress also have recent recruits that have pledged or enrolled at Notre Dame.
Now, another all-time NFL great may be close to having his son head to South Bend. Devin Fitzgerald, the son of all-time Arizona Cardinals great and surefire Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, seems to have really enjoyed his weekend visit to Notre Dame. So much so that prominent recruiting expert Mike Singer of On3 has given a crystal ball prediction for him to end up with Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish squad.
Fitzgerald is rated as a three-star prospect from Brophy College Prep in Arizona, the same school that produced recent Notre Dame standout cornerback Benjamin Morrison. He checks in at 6-2, 195-pounds, and has 32 listed scholarship offers. Along with Notre Dame, North Carolina, Clemson, UCLA, and Stanford are said to be among the teams he's most interested in.
Fitzgerald played a 13-game season as a high school junior, hauling in 52 receptions for 720 yards and nine touchdowns. He's coming off a weekend visit to Notre Dame where the Fighting Irish hosted several current commitments and targets for official visits.
If all goes according to plan, Notre Dame will soon be receiving a commitment from not only Fitzgerald, but a few of the star recruits who were just in South Bend.