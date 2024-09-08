Notre Dame's Biggest Mistake in Epic Upset Loss to Northern Illinois
Notre Dame's loss to Northern Illinois was a failure of epic proportions on many fronts.
That's not to take anything away from Northern Illinois. The Huskies walked into Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday and punched Notre Dame in the mouth, and then took its lunch money.
That's not to say Notre Dame didn't do things that played a significant role in Saturday's outcome, because Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish did nothing to help themselves.
Jeremiyah Love's Touches Were Inexcusable
Notre Dame's play of the game came at the 8:41 mark of the third quarter. As you see above, Jeremiyah Love makes an epic run and scores after an incredible hurdle of a Northern Illinois defender.
The craziest part of that touchdown run?
The final 23-plus minutes of the game saw Jeremiyah Love touch the ball just one more time.
ONE!
A three yard carry for on second and eight with just over 11 minutes to play was the only time Love touched the ball again.
Three-Headed Horse of Blame
Last week I said that Mike Denbrock deserved credit for showing patience and although Notre Dame's running game took a long while to get going, he was patient enough to let it.
Notre Dame never trailed by more than six points at any point Saturday. Yet establishing a running game with actual running backs appeared to not be a priority.
Just twice all day, Notre Dame ran the ball with actual running backs two plays in a row. The two drives those happened on were the only two Notre Dame drives that resulted in touchdowns.
I'm sure that's just a coincidence.
That seems to clearly have been the gameplan for Notre Dame going in. Get creative in the run game and use Riley Leonard to establish it. But when does common sense kick in?
When does offensive coodinator Mike Denbrock say, "Hey, I think we should get our best playmaker the ball more?"
When does running game coordinator and running backs coach Deland McCullough call for his running backs to get more carries?
When does head coach Marcus Freeman step in from his CEO position and ask why the running backs are being given the chance to eat?
Where is common sense?
Any of it?
There are a ton of numbers and things that anger me as I write this but never trying to establish the run with play making running backs, the heroes from a week ago, is purely inexcusable.
