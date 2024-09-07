Irish Breakdown

LISTEN: Northern Illinois Radio Call of Epic Notre Dame Upset

This was only Andy Garcia's second game ever as the play-by-play voice of the Northern Illinois Huskies

Sep 7, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies running back Antario Brown (1) celebrates after the Huskies defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 16-14 at Notre Dame Stadium.
Imagine working your tail off for an entire career and on a Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium, everything you have worked for came to a head.

Although I could be talking about Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock, I'm not.

I'm instead talking about Northern Illinois football play-by-play voice Andy Garcia.

I'll be transparent and let you know that Andy was the first person that hired me for a sports media internship, doing so in what led to a start in sports radio for myself.

Andy has worked in radio production and by doing play-by-play for years and years trying to work his way up. He's worked for a while now at Northern Illinois but just this season finally got the promotion to the football play-by-play voice of the Huskies.

This comes after years and years working his way up, something I watched rather closely at times.

Friday night high school football and basketball games.

Junior college basketball games near and far.

All to have a chance to one day be the play-by-play voice of a team,

On Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Garcia called the Huskies' upset of Notre Dame in just his second game with the title. It sounded like this:

Congrats, Andy.

I'm proud and happy for you in many, many ways.

Now go celebrate with some Chipotle.

