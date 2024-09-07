LISTEN: Northern Illinois Radio Call of Epic Notre Dame Upset
Imagine working your tail off for an entire career and on a Saturday afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium, everything you have worked for came to a head.
Although I could be talking about Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock, I'm not.
I'm instead talking about Northern Illinois football play-by-play voice Andy Garcia.
I'll be transparent and let you know that Andy was the first person that hired me for a sports media internship, doing so in what led to a start in sports radio for myself.
Andy has worked in radio production and by doing play-by-play for years and years trying to work his way up. He's worked for a while now at Northern Illinois but just this season finally got the promotion to the football play-by-play voice of the Huskies.
This comes after years and years working his way up, something I watched rather closely at times.
Friday night high school football and basketball games.
Junior college basketball games near and far.
All to have a chance to one day be the play-by-play voice of a team,
On Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Garcia called the Huskies' upset of Notre Dame in just his second game with the title. It sounded like this:
Congrats, Andy.
I'm proud and happy for you in many, many ways.
Now go celebrate with some Chipotle.
Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated
Instant Takeaways from Notre Dame's Massive Upset Loss to Northern Illinois
Northern Illinois Stuns Notre Dame in All-Time Upset
Marcus Freeman's Seat Warms in Big Way Following Northern Illinois Upset