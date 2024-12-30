It’s Time for Notre Dame’s Offense to Deliver in the Big Game
"Leaning on the defense" needs to be a thing of the past for Notre Dame
For far too long, leading up to Notre Dame's biggest games, especially playoff games, the narrative has been that the Notre Dame defense would have to essentially win the game for the Irish if they were to win at all.
All too often the thought process has been that if the Irish defense can hold a team down, and special teams make a play or two, maybe the offense could do just enough to get over the finish line.
This method of operation has not worked. In these moments, particularly against Clemson and Alabama, Notre Dame's latest playoff losses under Brian Kelly, the Irish defense has done all it can to keep Notre Dame in the game.
But eventually, they got worn down by powerful opposition offenses and an Irish offense that could not do enough to put up points or even take enough time off the clock to give the defense a breather.
This all needs to change starting now.
Notre Dame's offense must carry its weight in this moment
For Notre Dame to beat Georgia, the Irish offense must do its part for the cause. This means not only maintaining a healthy time of possession to keep the now Rylie Mills less defense fresh but also scoring a reasonable amount of points. This means 7s, not 3s, and more of them than Irish fans are used to seeing put on the board in playoff moments.
Georgia is a talented team, but let's not immortalize the Bulldogs. This team has lost multiple games this year, was taken to eight overtimes against Georgia Tech, and allowed 226 yards rushing to Umass, yes you read that right, UMass.
If Notre Dame's ground game can get going, the Irish have a chance for the upset. If it can't, familiar trouble may be afoot.
