Notre Dame’s Other Most Underused Star in the Miami Game
Notre Dame's 27-24 loss at Miami on Sunday stings a little extra, given that the Fighting Irish don't play again until September 13, when Texas A&M comes to South Bend.
Perhaps by then, handsomely paid Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock can figure out how to get the ball into the hands of the should-be playmakers.
On Sunday night, a significant amount of time and column inches were spent wondering why star running back Jeremiyah Love only had four first-half rushing attempts, and 10 for the game. Upon further review, there was perhaps an even more frustrating lack of touches for a should-be standout.
Notre Dame Football: Where Was Jaden Greathouse Against Miami?
Last postseason, it appeared Notre Dame had an emerging star wide receiver in Jaden Greathouse. In the Orange Bowl and National Championship games combined, Greathouse hauled in 13 receptions for 233 yards and three touchdowns. He appeared to be entering 2025 riding a wave of momentum, setting up for a big-time junior season.
However, Sunday night's opener at Miami came, and you won't find Greathouse's name on any stat sheet. Yeah, he was out there. To quote The Two Bobs in Office Space, "What would you say, you do here?"
According to Pro Football Focus, Greathouse was on the field for 26 Notre Dame pass attempts. Of those 26, he was targeted twice and ultimately held without a reception.
Not exactly the breakout game you're looking for if you're Notre Dame, or Greathouse. Certainly, the game plan to throw screens all over the field factored into that, but the downfield shots that were taken weren't headed his way, either.
Notre Dame Passing Game: Need More Than the Tight End
Notre Dame football has had star tight ends for decades, but this year leaves a bit to be desired. That said, Eli Raridon was a key part of the game plan Sunday, being the most common target for redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr on the night.
Show me an offense that makes the tight end the focal point and I'll show you an offense that has a limited ceiling.
The whole point of CJ Carr getting the starting job was to add that downfield element to Notre Dame's offense. Instead, one game in and it looks awfully familiar to Fighting Irish offenses of old, except for previous ones not being fearful of trying to run the football.
Let's hope we look back in early November and this ends up being a one-off for an offense, because the execution was bad, but the game plan was at least just as bad.