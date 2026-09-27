Notre Dame's Offense Makes Strides In Purdue Pummeling

As Notre Dame collected its 14th win in a row by double digits, the 2026 Irish offense took some steps in the right direction in terms of searching for consistency. It isn't a finished product after the first four games, and that's a good thing.

The Notre Dame Offensive Line Continuing To Evolve

Even though Notre Dame has won its first four games by wide margins, everything hasn't been perfect, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The run game has left much to be desired both in terms of offensive line play and running back play.



Regarding the offensive line, sometimes it has looked solid, and other times it looks out of sync and unable to produce consistent running lanes and proper push, even against non-elite opponents.

With two new starting tackles, one of last year's tackles moving to left guard, a center coming off major knee surgery, and a right guard rotation experiment, nobody can be that shocked that this group isn't fully "gelled" yet, but that doesn't mean Irish fans accept it.



If Notre Dame truly is "o line U", there's a general sentiment that this group should be further along its developmental track than it has shown.

If the goal for Notre Dame in 2026 truly is to win the title, it's fair to expect great things from the offensive line, and soon.



The good news? The Irish will play two more very winnable games before the first massive test of the year on the road against a very physical BYU defense, to be able to groove their game and find their flow.



The 177-yard ground game output against a horrible Boilermaker defense isn't the final product, but another step in the journey.

Notre Dame's running backs are still trying to sort themselves out

Everyone in the Irish ecosystem knew that there would be a depressing adjustment from the Jermeiyah Love and JD Price era to whatever was to come next. That being said, there was hope that the 2026 Notre Dame running backs would be more dynamic than they have been so far.

Aneyus Williams has struggled to regain his 2024 form, Nolan James is performing well but is still very inexperienced; and Jonaz Walton shows burst but is the youngest of the bunch with tons to learn.

Nobody in this group has emerged as an undeniable RB1 as of yet, and that is uncomfortable with Notre Dame preparing for its fifth game of the season.



Combining the running back uncertainty with the "work in progress" offensive line, some patience is warranted by the Irish faithful, but time is running out. The BYU game is approaching quickly, and that will be a true test of Notre Dame's playoff chances.

CJ Carr is ready for the Notre Dame offense to take the next step in its evolution, but Mike Denbrock knows some areas of the team aren't ready for it yet. Given the totality of the picture, patience is warranted and is running thin at the same time. How "Notre Damey".