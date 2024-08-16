Why Notre Dame's Offensive Line Doesn't Need to Be Perfect in 2024
Notre Dame's O Line vs Texas A&M's D Line was already the top storyline
Even before Notre Dame's starting left tackle, Charles Jagusah, suffered a season-ending injury, the matchup between Notre Dame’s offensive line and Texas A&M’s defensive front was a key storyline. It highlighted A&M’s clear strength versus Notre Dame’s biggest uncertainty.
Now, with Notre Dame forced to rely on its depth to fill the void left by Jagusah, this matchup has become an even bigger concern. As the Irish head into what feels like a must-win game for Freeman, questions arise: Is this narrative overblown? How vulnerable is the offensive line in Week 1?
Notre Dame doesn't have to be perfect, just be good enough
This positional matchup understandably has Notre Dame fans worried, but let’s be realistic about what’s expected of the offensive line on August 31st. It doesn't need to be perfect or flawless. It simply needs to be good enough to win and improve from there.
Against Texas A&M, the line’s job is to avoid major mistakes like allowing blindside hits or unblocked defenders, and give the offense room to operate. If they do this, paired with a strong defense, it should be enough to win the opener.
From there, everyone can take a breather, exhale and the offensive line can focus on becoming more refined and cohesive as a unit as the season rolls along. But for Game One in this type of chaotic environment, just being good enough is great.
